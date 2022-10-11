Lillian Faye Yakel, age 87, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1935, in Oliver Springs to parents Lawrence Alonzo & Bessie Anna Loveday. Faye became a Christian at 10 years of age while attending Bible School at Fonde Baptist Church in Fonde, Kentucky. She treasured the place where she found the Lord and saw to the needs of her first church for the rest of her life. Faye moved to Oak Ridge after graduating from high school. She became a member of Robertsville Baptist Church, where she served for many years, working with 9- and 10-year-old children in the Training Union and singing in the choir. Faye worked as a bookkeeper for Downtown Hardware of Oak Ridge, worked at the Anderson County Courthouse, and eventually, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where she spent the last 17 years of her career in the Metals and Ceramics Division.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO