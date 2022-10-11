Read full article on original website
Dale Allen Byrd, 72
Dale Allen Byrd, age 72, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022. He fought hard for four days following a massive heart attack, with many prayers from family and friends. He was born September 15, 1950, in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Clinton High School and had vocational training to be an Architectural Draftsman. He began his own business, Dale A. Byrd Designs in 1979. He drew house plans for 43 years and the homes were built in 15 states, including Mexico! Every house plan he printed out had this Bible verse on it:
Floyd Micheal Grisham, Clinton
Floyd Micheal Grisham, age 51, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. He was a union boilermaker for over 20 years, traveling the country for his work. In his spare time, he was a jack of all trades, but in the most selfless way. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and tinkering with everyone’s projects. You could always find him devoting his time to his children, but his ultimate favorite thing in life was his granddaughters. They were truly the light of his life, always showed them off any chance he could. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. We know he left a significant impact on so many individuals.
Andrew Alan Leach, 36, Kingston
Andrew Alan Leach age 36 of Kingston, passed away on October 11, 2022, at his home. He was of the Christian faith and a graduate of Roane County High School class of 2004. Andrew was an avid outdoorsman, a friend to all who was loved by everyone. Preceded in death...
Eric Eugene White, Harriman
Eric Eugene White, 58, of Harriman, formally of Tampa, Florida passed away on October 7, 2022, in an automotive accident. He worked many years as a custom contractor and Eric also enjoyed fishing. I am a fisherman. A man after my father’s heart. A fisherman’s son. It is not merely...
Loretta Joyce (Walker) Boyd, Harriman, December 8, 1940 – October 10, 2022
Mrs. Loretta “Bubba” Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed away at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone.
Frances Pesterfield Sumner, Kingston
Frances Pesterfield Sumner age 81 of Kingston passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Frances was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a dear sister and aunt who will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her husband...
Lillian Faye Yakel, 87
Lillian Faye Yakel, age 87, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1935, in Oliver Springs to parents Lawrence Alonzo & Bessie Anna Loveday. Faye became a Christian at 10 years of age while attending Bible School at Fonde Baptist Church in Fonde, Kentucky. She treasured the place where she found the Lord and saw to the needs of her first church for the rest of her life. Faye moved to Oak Ridge after graduating from high school. She became a member of Robertsville Baptist Church, where she served for many years, working with 9- and 10-year-old children in the Training Union and singing in the choir. Faye worked as a bookkeeper for Downtown Hardware of Oak Ridge, worked at the Anderson County Courthouse, and eventually, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where she spent the last 17 years of her career in the Metals and Ceramics Division.
Teddy Philip Oran, Tellico Plains
Mr. Teddy Philip Oran, age 81, a resident of Tellico Plains, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Kingston, Tennessee. Teddy was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a retired Painter. He was a good Father and Papaw and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Ray Oran and Agnes Nell Hood Oran; wife, Billie Sue Oran; and several brothers and sisters.
Duff D. Broome, 66
Born in Covington, Kentucky on April 9, 1956, Duff D. Broome grew up and attended school in Oak Ridge. His parents, Bob and Frances grew up in Kentucky. Of the six siblings in his family, Duff is survived by Tony Broome of Clinton, Robin Livesay of Midland, Michigan, Mary Phillips of Beech Grove, Paul Broome of Oak Ridge, Anne Coker of Knoxville, and Joseph Broome of Knoxville. He was predeceased by his father Robert Broome of Oak Ridge, TN.
Carolyn Spillers Miller, Paducah, KY (formerly of Oak Ridge)
Carolyn Spillers Miller, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky (formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee) passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Carolyn was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she was involved in many activities. She was Kern’s Sunday School secretary for over 35 years. She participated in Ecumenical Storehouse, Angel Food distribution, Kernels, and was a church receptionist for many years. Carolyn and her husband, Toe, were the second couple to be married in the church in 1954.
