Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
fcnews.org
Three injured in York Twp. crash
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on County Road 10 driven by Baylor Barnum, age 21 of Louisville, Kentucky. A 2015 Jeep SUV was eastbound on County Road E, and was driven by Jasmine Torbet, age 36 of Wauseon.
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
13abc.com
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
Suspect vehicle, victims identified in Friday shooting at Whitmer High School football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police identified a suspect vehicle in the shooting Friday that injured three at a Whitmer High School football game. If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Toledo police...
Local pizza-maker named top finalist in national pizza making contest
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — October is National Pizza Month and with over 94% of Americans consuming pizza regularly, it's safe to say demand is high for and orders most likely are, too. That means there have to be some pretty fast pizza makers out there. One local restaurant manager is...
13abc.com
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
WANE-TV
Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
One dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Monday. Toledo Police responded to an assist fire call just after 8 p.m. at a residence on Firethorne Drive in south Toledo. When police arrived, they were advised by Toledo Fire and Rescue there was one...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
