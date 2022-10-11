Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss The Special Ed Sheeran Pre-Sale Code For His Arlington Show
Ed Sheeran has been on the road performing for millions of his fans while out on his '+ - = ÷ x Tour', also known as The Mathematics Tour. He's bringing that tour to the United States and he'll be kicking it off in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 6, 2023.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
First Look: Dallas Legend Dirk Nowitzki’s New Restaurant Inside DFW Airport
Its a known fact that Dirk Nowitzki is a GOD to Dallas Mavericks fans who are forever thankful to the legend for helping to bring Dallas its first ever NBA Championship. The franchise and the city continues to shower the German basketball legend with love as it was announced that a new restaurant bearing his name will greet travelers as the arrive into DFW Airport.
This Fort Worth, Texas Police Recruitment Video is the Best Ever
All we ever hear in the news lately is how bad the police are. Being a law enforcement officer is the hardest job to perform correctly but the easiest to arm chair quarterback. I'm not saying that all police are perfect because there will always be one or two bad ones in any department anywhere. That also doesn't mean that the police can't have a little fun while they are on the job, too. That fun is perfectly shown off in this recruitment video for the Fort Worth, Texas police department.
