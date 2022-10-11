ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Stuck buck: FWC helps deer after Hurricane Ian

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3517VF_0iUZEDxf00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A white-tailed deer was stuck at a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) fishery facility after Hurricane Ian and had to be helped out.

According to the FWC on Facebook , the buck was stuck at its Bass Conservation Center in Sumter County. The deer was stuck in one of the fish hatchery ponds.

Kitten nicknamed Buzz Lightyear rescued after glass bowl gets stuck on her head

“Staff noticed the deer could not climb back up the slick walls of the pond lining, so they made a ramp out of two steel pond screens and placed it on the side of the dry pond,” the Facebook post said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V36Yc_0iUZEDxf00
(Courtesy: FWC)

The FWC said the buck used the ramp and ran off uninjured.

