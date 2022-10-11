Read full article on original website
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days
Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative
"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
New Yorkers open homes to bused migrants
Individual volunteers are opening their homes as jam-packed shelters are forcing many migrants to sleep in the streets.
Amazon suspended workers who refused to work after a fire broke out in a New York warehouse
Amazon confirmed that some employees had been placed on paid investigatory suspension while the company looked into the incident.
Jewish gun club sues New York over law restricting firearms from places of worship
A Jewish gun club in New York is suing the state over the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which prevents concealed-carry permit holders from bringing their weapons to places of worship.
Head of NY State Police Abruptly Resigns Amid Investigation
The head of the New York State Police is resigning. Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation on Friday, just days after reports that he may be under investigation. At issue was Bruen's handling of multiple internal complaints about the former HR director of NYSP, MaryEllen Tedesco. She resigned a month ago after issues surfaced over he alleged handling of a prospective employee who was wheel-bound, according to reports:
Senator Gillibrand announces $60 million in emergency supplemental LIHEAP funding
As winter approaches many residents may wonder how they can plan to pay their heating bills. Well, U.S. senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured 1 billion dollars in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding.
National Record Set in New York State Broken a Week Later
Records are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.
Retired NYPD and GOP congressional hopeful Anthony D’Esposito is in the hot seat again for losing his gun
A retired New York City police detective running for Congress on Long Island was disciplined by the NYPD for leaving his gun unattended in a car in 2015 and working as a DJ without police department permission, the Daily News has learned. Anthony D’Esposito, a Republican, is vying to fill...
The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why
School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
Look Inside This NYC Billionaire's Row Penthouse, the Most Expensive Listing in the U.S.
If you have a quarter billion to spare, you might be interested in purchasing the most expensive real estate listing in the entire country. Of course, it's located in NYC. A new listing has emerged for a 17,545-square-feet penthouse in the Central Park Tower, the world's tallest residential condominium rising 1,500 feet above the ground. Now, the already record-breaking skyscraper might set another record for the most expensive home sale price ever in the US.
New York state senator's Colombian heritage informs her life's work
"One of the things that always stays with me is, of course, my parents' story," Ramos says.
What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation
Washington (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades. The surging cost...
Congressman Brian Higgins announces funding for Buffalo Food Justice Project
Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday nearly $400,000 in federal funding for the Buffalo Food Justice Project.
Margaret Cho And Lisa Ling Talked To Megan Markle About Asian American Stereotypes — And It's One Of The Most Illuminating Conversations I've Heard All Year
It's so rare for these things to be talked about in such a nuanced way on a mainstream platform.
