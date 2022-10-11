ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days

Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
LEE, NY
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative

"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
Outsider.com

DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
Lite 98.7

Head of NY State Police Abruptly Resigns Amid Investigation

The head of the New York State Police is resigning. Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation on Friday, just days after reports that he may be under investigation. At issue was Bruen's handling of multiple internal complaints about the former HR director of NYSP, MaryEllen Tedesco. She resigned a month ago after issues surfaced over he alleged handling of a prospective employee who was wheel-bound, according to reports:
Hudson Valley Post

National Record Set in New York State Broken a Week Later

Records are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.
Q 105.7

The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why

School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
Thrillist

Look Inside This NYC Billionaire's Row Penthouse, the Most Expensive Listing in the U.S.

If you have a quarter billion to spare, you might be interested in purchasing the most expensive real estate listing in the entire country. Of course, it's located in NYC. A new listing has emerged for a 17,545-square-feet penthouse in the Central Park Tower, the world's tallest residential condominium rising 1,500 feet above the ground. Now, the already record-breaking skyscraper might set another record for the most expensive home sale price ever in the US.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

Washington (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades. The surging cost...
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

