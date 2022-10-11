ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

I-95 North clear after crash in Richmond

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

UPDATE: According to 511Virgnia, the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 95 North are closed in Richmond’s Southside after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 68.7, just north of the Chippenham Parkway interchange. The northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are all currently closed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgwIR_0iUZDkvj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7mRg_0iUZDkvj00
    Photo: 511Virgnia
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq2xK_0iUZDkvj00
    Photo: 511Virgnia
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqjhw_0iUZDkvj00
    Photo: 511Virgnia
Traffic on I-95 is currently backed up in both directions, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

