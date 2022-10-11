ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonville, MO

921news.com

Adrian Optimist Students of the Month

The Adrian Optimist Club is pleased to honor Students of the Month from the Miami, Ballard, and Adrian schools. Criteria for this honor center on outstanding academic and civic achievement and school spirit. Staff at each of the schools make the selection, and their decision is based on expansion of these criteria. Selection is based on the criteria, but a student stepping up to a particular task will come to play in it. Each student is honored with a certificate of recognition from the Adrian Optimist Club and $20.00 in Adrian Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks”
ADRIAN, MO
921news.com

Butler: Mayor Signs Proclamation for Bates County Industries.

Bates County Industries of Butler celebrate October as Disability Awareness month. Mayor Henry was present Tuesday morning, as he signed a Proclamation recognizing Bates County Industries for their service to the community and their physically and mentally disabled adults. Bates County Industries will celebrate during October with special events, games...
BUTLER, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
Harrisonville, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

A place to stay in downtown Martin City: Decorator opens AirBnB

“I was just a junker and these people used to tell me I ought to be staging houses full time.”. If you’re looking for a location landmark, “Right across from Jess and Jim’s” in Martin City is a pretty good one. Every carnivore in the metro area knows the famous steakhouse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
MISSION, KS
rejournals.com

Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
921news.com

City of Rich Hill Requests for Qualifications for Aquatic Facility

The City of Rich Hill, Missouri, is requesting for qualifications from interested engineering firms to provide engineering for aquatic facility services to the City. The selected firm will assist the City with engineering services related to professional outdoor aquatic facilities planning and design projects that may require engineering guidance. It is anticipated that this RFQ process will result in an agreement for the duration of the design and construction phase, construction inspection and post construction inspection between the City and the selected engineering firm. Responses to this RFQ must be received by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Responses must be submitted to:
RICH HILL, MO

