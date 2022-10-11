Read full article on original website
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic DistrictCJ CoombsHarrisonville, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
921news.com
Adrian Optimist Students of the Month
The Adrian Optimist Club is pleased to honor Students of the Month from the Miami, Ballard, and Adrian schools. Criteria for this honor center on outstanding academic and civic achievement and school spirit. Staff at each of the schools make the selection, and their decision is based on expansion of these criteria. Selection is based on the criteria, but a student stepping up to a particular task will come to play in it. Each student is honored with a certificate of recognition from the Adrian Optimist Club and $20.00 in Adrian Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks”
921news.com
Butler: Mayor Signs Proclamation for Bates County Industries.
Bates County Industries of Butler celebrate October as Disability Awareness month. Mayor Henry was present Tuesday morning, as he signed a Proclamation recognizing Bates County Industries for their service to the community and their physically and mentally disabled adults. Bates County Industries will celebrate during October with special events, games...
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
martincitytelegraph.com
A place to stay in downtown Martin City: Decorator opens AirBnB
“I was just a junker and these people used to tell me I ought to be staging houses full time.”. If you’re looking for a location landmark, “Right across from Jess and Jim’s” in Martin City is a pretty good one. Every carnivore in the metro area knows the famous steakhouse.
KCTV 5
After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
One of America’s Best Cities for Remote Workers is in Missouri
Remote working is now a legitimate option for hundreds of thousands of jobs in America. So where should you live if you can work remotely? Well, one website says there are few places better to live in the US for remote workers than one special city in Missouri. According to...
Colonial Gardens ‘alpaca brunch,’ unique events bringing new crowds
Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs has paired an unlikely combination -- brunch and alpacas -- and is seeing sellout crowds.
Funeral planned for Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence
Funeral plans are announced for Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi who was shot and killed in an Independence parking lot Oct. 6.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
921news.com
Department of Natural Resources awards $2.6 million in financial assistance to Leeton
City will make extensive wastewater treatment system improvements. JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 12 , 2022 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $2.6 million in financial assistance to the city of Leeton for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system. The project is expected to be completed by August 2023.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Homecoming parade Grand Marshal Doug Sublett, students round up 'the dogs'
Kearney Homecoming parade Grand Marshal Doug Sublett waves to the crowd from a classic convertible as he rides along Washington Street Friday, Oct. 7. classic convertible as he rides along downtown Kearney's Washington Street Friday, Oct. 7.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
Independence, Missouri, Starbucks 'shut down' Sunday due to strike
A Starbucks location at East 39th Street and Arrowhead Avenue in Independence, Missouri, was "shut down" Sunday due to an unfair labor practices strike.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
Cheap CVS, Walgreens deals available Oct. 9-15
Some of the cheapest deals at CVS and Walgreens starting October 9 include toothpaste and Halloween candy.
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
921news.com
City of Rich Hill Requests for Qualifications for Aquatic Facility
The City of Rich Hill, Missouri, is requesting for qualifications from interested engineering firms to provide engineering for aquatic facility services to the City. The selected firm will assist the City with engineering services related to professional outdoor aquatic facilities planning and design projects that may require engineering guidance. It is anticipated that this RFQ process will result in an agreement for the duration of the design and construction phase, construction inspection and post construction inspection between the City and the selected engineering firm. Responses to this RFQ must be received by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Responses must be submitted to:
