ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tulsi Gabbard hailed as ‘courageous,’ slammed as ‘fake’ for Dem Party exit

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTyCv_0iUZDFlK00

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was praised by conservatives and Republicans Tuesday for publicly quitting the party — while the left scrambled to disavow her.

Gabbard’s morning video announcement quickly made her the top trending topic on Twitter — with desperate Dems also pushing “Bye Felicia” in the top 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiGP2_0iUZDFlK00
The former presidential candidate’s stunning video attack on her now-ex-party was quickly the top trender on Twitter.
The Tulsi Gabbard Show

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich insisted that the revelation by the former congresswoman from Hawaii reflected “a huge drift towards the Republican Party” as liberals and moderates were “driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party.”

“Tulsi is somebody who has always spoken her own mind — she’s always been sort of an independent maverick,” Gingrich told Fox News soon after Gabbard posted her now-viral exit message.

“I think when she ran for president [in 2020], she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party,” Gingrich added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHFbu_0iUZDFlK00
Newt Gingrich reckons Gabbard “realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party” when she ran for president.
Getty Images

Former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain was also one of the first to offer “congratulations” and support to Gabbard.

“There are so few free thinkers and independents left in this world and you are one of them,” tweeted the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain.

“We are in your corner,” she told Gabbard. “Onward and upward!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSos9_0iUZDFlK00
“We are in your corner,” Meghan McCain tweeted Gabbard, calling her one of the “few free thinkers and independents left in this world.”

Gabbard, 41, was also supported by others who have quit the Democratic Party — as well as those suggesting they may want to.

“I left in 2020. Smart move,” civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told Gabbard, tagging her on Truth Social, where she also shared her public exit.

Gabbard’s message — which blasted the Dems as being “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness” — was backed by other frustrated members of her former party.

“This is the logical conclusion for so many of us,” tweeted Maud Maron , a former Legal Aid lawyer who unsuccessfully ran in this year’s 10th District Democratic primary .

“Thank you for saying it so clearly @TulsiGabbard,” added Maron, who previously complained about being “canceled” by local party members for opposing transgender females competing in women’s sporting events.

“I left in 2020. Smart move,” civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Gabbard.

“[A]t one point in history the Democrat Party was the Party of the Grand Wizard / Ku Klux Klan! It takes People of good will to make changes!” tweeted New York gubernatorial write-in candidate Racquel McPherson .

“Be the change you want!” she added, tagging Gabbard.

Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) Foundation Senior Fellow Mercedes Schlapp called Gabbard “a common sense and courageous leader.”

“More democrats are waking up and realizing that their party has abandoned American principles and are more focused on bullying Americans with their unpopular woke agenda,” she wrote.

Commentator Dave Rubin praised Gabbard’s message for catching “the sentiment so many sane liberals and centrists.”

“Now watch in real time as media and Dems try to destroy her,” the Rubin Report host wrote.

Many on the left rushed to suggest that Gabbard’s fiery exit was a good thing for the party, with many calling her a DINO, for Democrat in name only.

“Wait, Tulsi Gabbard was a Democrat?” Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta tweeted sarcastically.

Wait, Tulsi Gabbard was a Democrat?

— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 11, 2022

Journalist and Army veteran Jillian Dale replied to Gabbard’s video by writing: “Get real. You were never a Democrat. Don’t blame Democrats for your identity crisis and idiocy.”

Poet and Black Lives Matter supporter Samia Ali Salama reacted to Gabbard’s news with a “THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU.”

“Fake Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard, is finally leaving the party that she only belonged to ON PAPER. Goodbye and good riddance to an enemy within!” she wrote.

“Good riddance!” insisted Democratic fundraiser Jon Cooper. ” Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out, Tulsi.”

Other Dems went further, with New Jersey-based band The USA Singers calling Gabbard “a liar, a gaslighter, a propagandist, a failure, & a loser” — and even “a filthy traitor.”

Before Tuesday’s announcement, Gabbard had repeatedly criticized her former party, and even appeared on stage at CPAC.

However, she did not spell out her immediate plans and whether they included formally switching parties.

The Democratic Party tweeted in celebration of “National Coming Out Day” early Tuesday, but made no mention on social media of Gabbard’s announcement. The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Hawaii State
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats

A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
WYOMING STATE
Newsweek

Trump Rally Speech Shows He's 'Guilty and Scared': Former Prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump's comments at a Nevada rally on Saturday night indicate that he is "guilty," according to one former federal prosecutor. Making the rounds ahead of the hotly contested midterm elections, Trump spoke at a rally in Minden, Nevada, to help support GOP Senate candidate, Adam Laxalt, and gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo. He discussed numerous things during his speech, notably insisting that investigations should be launched into numerous other former presidents, and Hillary Clinton, for allegedly mishandling documents themselves.
MINDEN, NV
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Mercedes Schlapp
Person
Dave Rubin
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Newt Gingrich
The Independent

Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’

Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Dems#Republicans#Politics Federal#Dem Party#Democratic#Conservatives#The Tulsi Gabbard Show#House#The Republican Party#Fox News#The Democratic Party
Salon

Republican blasts Tommy Tuberville’s “outrageous” reparations rant — and evangelicals who enable him

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, broke down the racist rant by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., at former President Donald Trump's Nevada rally this weekend, during which he appeared to equate criminal justice reform with slavery reparations and said Democrats are "pro-crime" because "they think the people who do the crime are owed that."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy