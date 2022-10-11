Read full article on original website
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
Carolina Panthers: 10 Coaching Candidates to Replace Matt Rhule
Here are 10 potential candidates that could be the Carolina Panthers' next head coach to replace Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Matt Rhule is a Sneaky Genius for Getting Fired by the Carolina Panthers
Following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and an overall record of 11-27, Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Not only was he fired, but he lost his job three years into a seven-year deal worth a total of $62 million.
theScore
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing
Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
PJ Walker feels for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule but is ready for his shot
Carolina’s PJ Walker is preparing to start at quarterback if Baker Mayfield cannot play for the Panthers on Sunday
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL・
WBTV
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Snyder’s Commanders Respond to ESPN ‘’Dirt on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones’ Report: ‘Categorically Untrue’
FRISCO - The Washington Commanders are responding to the charge that team owner Daniel Snyder has gathered "dirt on'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other prominent NFL figures. The Commanders on Thursday morning reached out to CowboysSI.com with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Nothing Like A Division Game’: Inside Cowboys at Eagles NFC East Showdown
Starting the season 4-1 after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury has been nothing short of miraculous for the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has managed the team well in Prescott's absence. However, the credit for this win streak falls primarily on the defense - a defense that is about to be tested again Sunday night in Philly.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
View the original article to see embedded media. After facing criticism for making a controversial comment during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on Monday Night Football earlier this week, Troy Aikman addressed the issue in a radio appearance on Thursday morning. After a second quarter sack by Chiefs defensive tackle...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing
According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history. On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
