The Jewish Press

‘Wheelchair Terrorists’ Held in Eastern Jerusalem

Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem. The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis

Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day. These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot

The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis

In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
MIDDLE EAST
Slipped Disc

Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians

We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols

After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
RELIGION

