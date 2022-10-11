Read full article on original website
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.
The Jewish Press
‘Wheelchair Terrorists’ Held in Eastern Jerusalem
Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem. The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to...
The Jewish Press
Israelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis
Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day. These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching...
The Jewish Press
IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Security Guard Remains in Critical, ‘Unstable’ Condition After Shuafat Crossing Terror Attack
A 30-year-old Israeli security guard remained in critical, “unstable” condition on Monday after being shot in the head and wounded this past Saturday night by an Arab terrorist in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat. The victim underwent surgery following the attack. Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center spokesperson...
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
6 police officers shot dead amid cartel turf war in northern Mexico: "Cowardly attack"
Gunmen on Wednesday killed six police officers in a northern Mexican state where rival cartels are fighting over drug trafficking routes, authorities said. Five of the officers were shot dead while training at a sports center in Calera de Victor Rosales, the Zacatecas state government said. Two more law enforcement...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Slipped Disc
Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians
We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
‘We want the clerics to get lost’: Iran’s schoolgirls emerge as powerful voices of dissent
Amid viral videos of Khamenei’s portraits being torn down in class, each death attributed to police brutality only stokes further waves of protest
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
