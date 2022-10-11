Read full article on original website
fred k
1d ago
Demonrats want this guy, tells you all you need to know!
Reply(1)
10
Related
JD Vance grows lead over Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race: Poll
J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the Ohio Senate race, positioning himself with a lead of 4 percentage points less than two months before Election Day.
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Washington Examiner
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Comments / 28