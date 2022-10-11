ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 28

fred k
1d ago

Demonrats want this guy, tells you all you need to know!

Reply(1)
10
Related
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Senate#Utah Republican Party#Election State#Utahns#Republican#The University Of Utah#Conservatives
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy