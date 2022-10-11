Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Continues To Apply Pressure Over Child Support
Marquise says he will pay his father $6,700 for 24 hours of his time. For the past few weeks, 50 Cent’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been slamming him over his child support payments. During an interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise explained that the funds provided weren’t nearly enough for his lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent
Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
hotnewhiphop.com
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead
As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Shares $150K Check From Company Currently Suing Him For $500K
Aside from his legal woes, AB has also faced backlash from people like Matt Barnes over his comments about Tom Brady’s separation from Gisele Bündchen. Over the weekend, it was reported that Florida-born athlete-turned-rapper Antonio Brown is being sued by his label, Secure The Bag, for $500K after getting wrapped up in a financial scam while using Lil Wayne’s name.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only
The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Reignites Beef With Freddie Gibbs, Plans To Release Footage Of The Fight
A year has gone by since the New York rapper’s throwdown with Gibbs, but he still wants fans to remember who’s “king.”. Old beef resurfaced when Jim Jones claimed to have footage of the fight between himself and Freddie Gibbs. In December 2021, the two rappers got...
Netflix will roll out a cheaper plan with ads for $6.99 per month in November
The Basic with Ads plan will include 15-to-30-second ads before and during shows and films, as well as have a smaller selection of content due to licensing restrictions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Reveals His Latest First: Nikes With Toothbrushes
Soulja Boy is the king of firsts. Soulja Boy is the undisputed champion of doing things first. First rapper to drink water? Soulja Boy. First rapper to breathe in some oxygen? Soulja Boy. First rapper to lay video games? You guessed it… also Soulja Boy. If there is an activity or object in the world that Soulja Boy can claim as his, you better be sure he’s going to do so.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s Son Has A New Offer Amid Child Support Fight
Marquise Jackson just wants to see his dad. 50 Cent and his son Marquise have been in a bit of a social media feud as of late. It all started with Marquise claiming that $6,700 per month in child support simply isn’t enough anymore. Fif wasn’t going to let this slide, as he took to Instagram where he called his son entitled. Marquise immediately clapped back, noting that he would give up the money to just spend 24 hours with his dad.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Weighs Relevancy Of Cash Money Vs. No Limit
Boosie agreed that people still want to sign to Cash Money unlike No Limit. Boosie is famously known for his interviews with VladTV. Every now and then, the two men link up to talk about relevant things happening in the entertainment industry. From discussing Boosie’s life in prison to talking about Young Thug and Gunna’s RICO case, the duo knows how to trend with their conversations.
