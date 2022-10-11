Read full article on original website
Mt. Pleasant vs. Clinton Tailgate Tour Win $200
Welcome to the Mt. Pleasant vs. Clinton game in Clinton! It's week 8 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. When the...
Your Favorite Breakfast Place in Silvis Gets Their Beloved “Egg Chairs” Stolen
It's sad when small businesses get taken advantage of. People from our own community are trying to better themselves and those around them. It starts with an idea. What IF we start a business? Will people support it? Can we make a living?. Then you find out you actually can...
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC
We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island
Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
The Putnam’s Mad Scientist Ball Has Fun For Families & Beer Lovers
This weekend, the Putnam Museum in Davenport is hosting its biggest fundraising event of the year, the Mad Scientist Ball. All weekend visitors will be able to enjoy scary movies, spooky science demonstrations, beer, and more. The fun begins Friday night and goes all weekend long. The Putnam Museum (1717...
QC Teacher Of The Week: Gail Blubaugh At Davenport Schools
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder
Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
