Davenport, IA

B100

Mt. Pleasant vs. Clinton Tailgate Tour Win $200

Welcome to the Mt. Pleasant vs. Clinton game in Clinton! It's week 8 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. When the...
CLINTON, IA
B100

Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday

You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC

We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Aaron Rodgers
B100

QC Teacher Of The Week: Gail Blubaugh At Davenport Schools

It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder

Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
B100

B100

