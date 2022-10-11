Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Nikolas Cruz case
MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story: Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured. February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing. March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of...
Life or death for Parkland gunman: It’s in the jury’s hands now
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Nearly three months after testimony started in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, the defendant’s fate is officially in the hands of a jury. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the set of instructions Wednesday morning, advising the jury that they are ...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Defense - Parkland shooter is 'broken, brain-damaged'
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for closing arguments in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. ...
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager
A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
Town Attorney Files Police Report Over TikTok Video Sent by Pembroke Park Mayor
The town attorney for Pembroke Park filed a police report after receiving a text message from the mayor that included a link to a TikTok video that the attorney perceived as threatening and homophobic. It’s part of what the town attorney, Melissa Anderson, said is an ongoing feud that she...
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac
An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
Broward town official says she fears for safety after mayor texts her ‘homophobic’ video
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s town attorney says she fears for her safety after the mayor texted her a video she called “homophobic” and “misogynistic.”. It’s the latest development in an ongoing and highly-public feud between two top officials in the south Broward town of about 7,000 people.
Suspect turns gun on himself after shooting another man, barricading himself inside house
MIAMI -- A man who allegedly shot another man at a local apartment complex before barricading himself into a Miami home was in critical condition after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.The unidentified suspect was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.A second man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified victim is expected to survive although information about his condition was not immediately released.It was not clear how the two men know each other and what led to the gunfire, which occurred at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments in Pinecrest.The suspect returned to his home located in the 107th block of 72nd Avenue, where police said he barricaded himself inside.SWAT officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the home as two 20-year-old women fled the residence. The officers entered the home after about a 90-minute standoff and found the wounded suspect.
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Miami-Dade Schools Police apprehend student that allegedly brought gun to Amelia Earhart Elementary
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida Elementary School caused concern. The incident happened at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah where several students in a fifth grade classroom claimed they saw a gun, Monday. A grandmother who didn’t want to be...
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
