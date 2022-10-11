Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Senior Health Fair coming Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Independence County Senior Citizens Program is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. This is one of the few health fairs in Independence County designed to provide basic health services and information to senior citizens living in the area. The health fair, which is free and open...
whiterivernow.com
Beard appointed to Lyon College Board of Visitors
Lyon College recently announced the appointment of Micah Beard (pictured) of Batesville to the Lyon College Board of Visitors. “We are excited to welcome Micah to the Lyon College Board of Visitors,” said President Dr. Melissa Taverner in a release announcing Beard’s appointment. “The college is facing an important year ahead, and Micah will be adding experience and talent to an exceptional board that is having a positive impact on the college and our students.”
Community reacts to Conway school board meeting that included anti-transgender measures, rhetoric
The Conway school board approved two measures targeting transgender people Tuesday night.
5newsonline.com
'We'll just leave' | Parent reacts to new anti-trans policies at Arkansas school
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
whiterivernow.com
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers collecting for Hurricane Ian victims today
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers are teaming up today to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer are at two locations until 7 p.m.: the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes
Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Swifton. She was born in Robinson, Illinois on May 16, 1935 to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Urene Balentine Nosbisch
Urene Balentine Nosbisch, 92, of Mountain View, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on October 8th, 2022, at The Blossoms Nursing Home, peacefully. She was born May 13th, 1930, in Fifty-Six, Arkansas to Jesse Houston and Avis Wallace Balentine. Urene was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of...
KATV
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
Community reacts to Conway schools' new transgender bathroom policies, LGBTQ+ book bans
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School Board voted on Tuesday to issue new regulations on bathroom use and overnight hotel stays, based on a student's sex assigned at birth. The guidance was first presented last month, and the board had just about 30 days to read over and listen back to the public's response before voting on Tuesday.
whiterivernow.com
Earthquake recorded overnight near Batesville
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake north of Batesville, near Moorefield, overnight Tuesday. (Click here for more information.) According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of almost five miles and occurred at 1:12 a.m. A number of quakes were recorded by the USGS in September...
Golf Digest
Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize
Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
KTLO
Area 10-year-old kills bear during deer hunting trip
Dylan Conner (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Big Buck Classic) An area 10-year-old kid’s recent deer hunting trip turned out to be an experience that was both exciting and scary. Dylan Conner of Fulton County ended up killing a bear with his crossbow in an area near the Baxter/Fulton county line.
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
Central Arkansas fire crews say work is heating up as dry conditions continue
Dry conditions across Arkansas are making it difficult for fire departments in the state.
KYTV
Arkansas data shows “long-COVID” effects may be bigger concern than transmission
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For over three months, Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline, and hospitalizations have seen slight periodic increases, according to the state Department of Health (ADOH). Monday, the ADOH reported it is seeing less than 300 new cases weekly statewide, compared...
KTLO
Some Medicare Advantage plans not in-network with BRMC
Seniors 65 and older who are looking for Medicare Advantage Plan coverage, will need to make sure they are choosing the right plan to ensure their providers are in network. Baxter Regional Medical Center is not in-network with United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans, AARP Medicare Advantage from United Healthcare (HMO) Plans or Wellcare Medicare Advantage (HMO) Plans. The HMO out-of-network coverage is zero for healthcare services received at Baxter Regional Medical Center, and as a patient, these plans require you to be responsible for 100% of your charges incurred at BRMC.
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
