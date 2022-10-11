ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

whiterivernow.com

Senior Health Fair coming Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Independence County Senior Citizens Program is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. This is one of the few health fairs in Independence County designed to provide basic health services and information to senior citizens living in the area. The health fair, which is free and open...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Beard appointed to Lyon College Board of Visitors

Lyon College recently announced the appointment of Micah Beard (pictured) of Batesville to the Lyon College Board of Visitors. “We are excited to welcome Micah to the Lyon College Board of Visitors,” said President Dr. Melissa Taverner in a release announcing Beard’s appointment. “The college is facing an important year ahead, and Micah will be adding experience and talent to an exceptional board that is having a positive impact on the college and our students.”
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes

Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Swifton. She was born in Robinson, Illinois on May 16, 1935 to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle...
SWIFTON, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Urene Balentine Nosbisch

Urene Balentine Nosbisch, 92, of Mountain View, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on October 8th, 2022, at The Blossoms Nursing Home, peacefully. She was born May 13th, 1930, in Fifty-Six, Arkansas to Jesse Houston and Avis Wallace Balentine. Urene was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KATV

Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
CONWAY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Earthquake recorded overnight near Batesville

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake north of Batesville, near Moorefield, overnight Tuesday. (Click here for more information.) According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of almost five miles and occurred at 1:12 a.m. A number of quakes were recorded by the USGS in September...
BATESVILLE, AR
Golf Digest

Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize

Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
MORRILTON, AR
KTLO

Area 10-year-old kills bear during deer hunting trip

Dylan Conner (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Big Buck Classic) An area 10-year-old kid’s recent deer hunting trip turned out to be an experience that was both exciting and scary. Dylan Conner of Fulton County ended up killing a bear with his crossbow in an area near the Baxter/Fulton county line.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Southside man dies after Floral Road accident

A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Some Medicare Advantage plans not in-network with BRMC

Seniors 65 and older who are looking for Medicare Advantage Plan coverage, will need to make sure they are choosing the right plan to ensure their providers are in network. Baxter Regional Medical Center is not in-network with United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans, AARP Medicare Advantage from United Healthcare (HMO) Plans or Wellcare Medicare Advantage (HMO) Plans. The HMO out-of-network coverage is zero for healthcare services received at Baxter Regional Medical Center, and as a patient, these plans require you to be responsible for 100% of your charges incurred at BRMC.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, AR

