Public Health

iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
Daily Mail

Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns

A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Benzinga

Honda, LG Energy Solution Join Forces To Setup $4.4B Battery Plant In Ohio

Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution have selected Ohio to build their battery plant with an investment of $4.4 billion. The two companies announced the plan in August but did not announce the location. They said they are committing to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs but said the overall investment is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
labpulse.com

Bio-Techne, Progen introduce new series of viral titer assays

Bio-Techne and Progen on Tuesday announced the release of three Simple Plex Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) viral titer assays for intact AAV capsid quantification, providing users with an automated and quantitative method of vector analysis. The three assays -- AAV1, AAV6, and AAV8 -- feature Progen’s antibody reagents, perform similarly to...
labpulse.com

Zeiss, Ultivue to co-market spatial phenomics solution

Carl Zeiss Microscopy on Wednesday announced it has entered an agreement to co-market Ultivue's multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping with the Zeiss Axioscan whole slide imaging system for data acquisition and analysis. The partners will provide a streamlined solution for processes from tissue preparation to image acquisition and analysis...
labpulse.com

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics acquires AI clinical decision-support firm StoCastic

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics on Tuesday announced it has acquired StoCastic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company that provides evidence-based decision support for hospital emergency departments, for an undisclosed amount. StoCastic has developed TriageGo, a triage decision-support tool that will be the cornerstone of Beckman Coulter's AI-enabled clinical decision-support portfolio, Beckman said.
getnews.info

Forsentek Co., Limited Introduces Weighing Load Cells, Force Transducers and Torque Measuring Solutions For Different Industries

Forsentek Co., Limited releases advanced load cells, force sensors, and various measuring instruments designed with absolutely high-quality components to ensure they function at their best level. Forsentek Co., Limited boasts an excellent reputation for providing their clients with high-quality digital measuring devices, load cells, force sensors and other solutions that...
labpulse.com

Roche launches next-gen COVID-19 rapid tests for professional use and self-testing

Roche on Wednesday announced the launch of SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark. Roche is introducing the next-generation test portfolio in partnership with SD Biosensor, with whom Roche has a global distribution agreement and has previously launched a range of rapid antigen and antibody tests.
The Associated Press

AEye Named “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005386/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company

Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
Food Beast

Watch Jamba's Fully Robotic Smoothie Kiosk in Action

@richontech Jamba smoothie making robot! #jamba #jambajuice #blendid #smoothie #robot #robots #robotics #robotdance #ucla #foodtech ♬ original sound - Rich DeMuro. Though the topic of more automation and robotics being integrated into the restaurant industry remains a hot button topic, there's no debating its steady rise. Jamba, popular purveyors of blended fruit and vegetables juices and smoothies, is the latest to adopt robotic help.
studyfinds.org

Potatoes could hold the key to beating bacterial superbugs

WASHINGTON — The humble potato could hold the key to beating hospital superbugs, according to a recent study. Scientists say it contains a natural antibiotic drug that destroys lethal bacteria. The compound, called solanimycin, combats a host of fungi that wreak havoc on fruit, vegetables, and cereals. In experiments,...
Devo

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.

