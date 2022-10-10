Read full article on original website
BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions
During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Proscia launches expanded digital pathology platform for primary diagnostic workflows
Digital and computational pathology firm Proscia on Wednesday announced the CE marking and launch of the next version of its Concentriq Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows. The product brings together new features to help laboratory networks transition to 100% digital diagnosis and shift away from microscope-based pathology, Proscia said.
Honda, LG Energy Solution Join Forces To Setup $4.4B Battery Plant In Ohio
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution have selected Ohio to build their battery plant with an investment of $4.4 billion. The two companies announced the plan in August but did not announce the location. They said they are committing to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs but said the overall investment is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
Bio-Techne, Progen introduce new series of viral titer assays
Bio-Techne and Progen on Tuesday announced the release of three Simple Plex Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) viral titer assays for intact AAV capsid quantification, providing users with an automated and quantitative method of vector analysis. The three assays -- AAV1, AAV6, and AAV8 -- feature Progen’s antibody reagents, perform similarly to...
Copan Diagnostics receives second FDA clearance for semiautomated preanalytical processor
Copan Diagnostics on Monday announced it has received a second 510 (k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Colibri, a semiautomated preanalytical processor that is a complementary part of its laboratory automation system, WaspLab. The system had received its first FDA 510k clearance in December 2021,...
Zeiss, Ultivue to co-market spatial phenomics solution
Carl Zeiss Microscopy on Wednesday announced it has entered an agreement to co-market Ultivue's multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping with the Zeiss Axioscan whole slide imaging system for data acquisition and analysis. The partners will provide a streamlined solution for processes from tissue preparation to image acquisition and analysis...
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics acquires AI clinical decision-support firm StoCastic
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics on Tuesday announced it has acquired StoCastic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company that provides evidence-based decision support for hospital emergency departments, for an undisclosed amount. StoCastic has developed TriageGo, a triage decision-support tool that will be the cornerstone of Beckman Coulter's AI-enabled clinical decision-support portfolio, Beckman said.
Forsentek Co., Limited Introduces Weighing Load Cells, Force Transducers and Torque Measuring Solutions For Different Industries
Forsentek Co., Limited releases advanced load cells, force sensors, and various measuring instruments designed with absolutely high-quality components to ensure they function at their best level. Forsentek Co., Limited boasts an excellent reputation for providing their clients with high-quality digital measuring devices, load cells, force sensors and other solutions that...
Fujirebio Europe secures distribution rights for Self-Screen's methylation-specific molecular assay
Fujirebio Europe has secured the rights to distribute the Self-Screen PreCursor-M+ Methylation-specific Molecular Assay to identify women at high risk for cervical cancer, Fujirebio said on Tuesday. The test identifies women at high risk by detecting elevated methylation levels of cancer biomarkers, Fujirebio said, adding that it has been validated...
Roche launches next-gen COVID-19 rapid tests for professional use and self-testing
Roche on Wednesday announced the launch of SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark. Roche is introducing the next-generation test portfolio in partnership with SD Biosensor, with whom Roche has a global distribution agreement and has previously launched a range of rapid antigen and antibody tests.
AEye Named “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005386/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
Watch Jamba's Fully Robotic Smoothie Kiosk in Action
@richontech Jamba smoothie making robot! #jamba #jambajuice #blendid #smoothie #robot #robots #robotics #robotdance #ucla #foodtech ♬ original sound - Rich DeMuro. Though the topic of more automation and robotics being integrated into the restaurant industry remains a hot button topic, there's no debating its steady rise. Jamba, popular purveyors of blended fruit and vegetables juices and smoothies, is the latest to adopt robotic help.
Potatoes could hold the key to beating bacterial superbugs
WASHINGTON — The humble potato could hold the key to beating hospital superbugs, according to a recent study. Scientists say it contains a natural antibiotic drug that destroys lethal bacteria. The compound, called solanimycin, combats a host of fungi that wreak havoc on fruit, vegetables, and cereals. In experiments,...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
