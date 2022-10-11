Read full article on original website
KDRV
Oregon SNAP recipients to expect increase in benefits this month
SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will see an increase in benefits sometime this month. SNAP recipients will be receiving a permanent cost of living increase of about 12%. The increase is because, in October, the federal government makes cost of living...
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
opb.org
What Oregonians should know about the governor candidates and health care
The ongoing fallout of a global pandemic, a shortage of nurses, rising politicization of vaccines — these are among the health care policy issues that will challenge Oregon’s next governor. Here’s where the candidates stand on vaccination, the pandemic and the health care industry — based on their...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
ijpr.org
Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds
Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Herald and News
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Oregon’s surging gas prices top out at record $5.54 per gallon
Oregon’s nightmarish gas prices have crested at an average price of $5.54 per gallon, tying the previous record set on June 15 for the most expensive gas prices in state history.
focushillsboro.com
Due To An Acute Shortage Of First Responders, Oregon’s Small Fire District Doubled Its Staff
First responders are in severe need in Oregon, and officials predict that soon the lack of employees will slow down response times. During a recent legislative committee hearing, Mercy Flights CEO Sheila Clough stated, “We are burning out our personnel by continuing to urge them to continue working the vast amount of hours.”
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
beachconnection.net
Why is Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Foggy When It's Hot Inland?
(Newport, Oregon) – There's a long-standing, even worn-out witticism or saying among Oregonians: if it's sunny inland it means fog on the coast. While that's technically not entirely correct, certainly statistically, that does happen often enough to be a frustration to Oregon coast travelers in the summer. In the winter and other seasons, that's definitely not true. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Hug Point near Cannon Beach under some fog)
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
