Linn County, OR

KDRV

Oregon SNAP recipients to expect increase in benefits this month

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will see an increase in benefits sometime this month. SNAP recipients will be receiving a permanent cost of living increase of about 12%. The increase is because, in October, the federal government makes cost of living...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds

Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Why is Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Foggy When It's Hot Inland?

(Newport, Oregon) – There's a long-standing, even worn-out witticism or saying among Oregonians: if it's sunny inland it means fog on the coast. While that's technically not entirely correct, certainly statistically, that does happen often enough to be a frustration to Oregon coast travelers in the summer. In the winter and other seasons, that's definitely not true. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Hug Point near Cannon Beach under some fog)
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
OREGON STATE

