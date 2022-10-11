Read full article on original website
Understanding California Propositions
Propositions, also known as ballot measures, are a way for voters in California to directly change laws. They give people the power to have a say in what the government does. Statewide propositions pass with a simple majority vote. That means you can help enact, amend and repeal laws by casting your ballot and getting your community involved.
California Governor
The governor is the head of California’s executive branch. Their decisions shape how the state is run and the level of funding and support available to our cities and counties for services. Among their many powers, the governor can:. Sign or veto legislation. Create and balance budgets. Appoint people...
California Proposition 30: Income Tax For Electric Vehicles
Proposition 30 which would impose a tax on millionaires to raise additional funds to support the transition to electric vehicles. Its biggest funder is the ride-sharing company Lyft, which, along with other ride-sharing companies, faces a 2030 deadline of having 90 percent of its fleet driving electric vehicles. The official...
How Do I Vote By Mail?
Have you made a plan to vote in the November general election yet? Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are going to homes across the state. We’re still voting during a pandemic, so voting by mail is definitely encouraged and, just as in the June primary, every registered voter in California should automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
