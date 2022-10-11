SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO