Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
KENS 5
More than 60 rounds fired; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Two shooting happened in San Antonio overnight. One of them has left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
KSAT 12
You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it’s not restricted to Oct. 31. There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:...
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
KSAT 12
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas
San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
KSAT 12
Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores. Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below. Another nine...
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
