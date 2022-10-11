What Our Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day—Shop Washable Rugs, Cooling Sheets, and Kitchen Essentials

Read full article on original website
The best pillows in 2022
We tested a dozen pillows, including down, down alternative, memory foam and latex varieties, to find the best pillows to help you get a good night's sleep without neck pain or back pain, whether you are a side sleeper, and back sleeper, or a stomach sleeper .
Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
I Tried the Kitchen Towels Our Editors Can’t Stop Raving About — and They’re Worth the Hype (and on Sale on Prime Day!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have been drastically trying to cut back on paper towels for more than a year now, which means that I rely on my kitchen towels more than ever before. I use them to wipe down counters and clean surfaces, transfer hot pans, pat vegetables dry, layer between pans to keep them scratch free, pick up lids to get a whiff of my bubbling sauce, cover my KitchenAid when it’s not in use, wipe down the steaming nozzle of my coffee maker, and even wrap my loaves of bread, since I have yet to buy a bread box. Last fall, I even gifted a loaf of banana bread to my neighbor in a kitchen towel when I couldn’t find a big enough box.
Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up To $135 Off at Amazon Right Now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fall is the perfect season for huddling up around a Solo Stove bonfire, whether you’re roasting marshmallows, cooking up some dogs, or just relaxing with a cup of hot cocoa. The wildly popular brand is known for its smokeless fire pits, which are currently on sale for up to $135 during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Camping Gear
ENERGIZER LED Headlamp PRO (2-Pack) With seven lighting modes and up to 35 hours of runtime, these water- and drop-resistant headlamps from Energizer are a great deal. And since they come as a set of two, you’ll have a spare, which is always a good idea. $21.99. $14.55. Coleman...
The best deals on furniture during Amazon's Prime Day like sale: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals...
Household Essentials Like Tide Pods & Febreze Are Deeply Discounted During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
If you’ve been itching for holiday shopping to begin in earnest, well, you still might have to wait a little bit. But Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived to help alleviate some of that pressure! The Prime Early Access Sale features thousands of items that are steeply discounted for Amazon Prime members (sign up here), but some of the most practical deals we’ve seen are for household essentials. These are products like Tide Pods and Febreze that we would have to buy anyway, so why not stock up during the Prime Early Access Sale when you can get...
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Deals
It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Walmart's Rollbacks & More sale, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. The Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale is kicking off the holiday season early with steep furniture and bedding discounts — but not for much longer!
During Prime Day You Can Buy De’Longhi Espresso Makers for $110 (Yes, Really)
Amazon’s Early Access sale — aka Prime Day 2 — is underway. That means that if you have a Prime account, you can score serious savings on top-rated brands. Many of our favorite savings are on Amazon devices, TVs and tech, but you shouldn’t overlook the deals in other categories, and we’re spotting noteworthy deals on home and kitchen gear. If you’re a coffee lover, you’re probably familiar with De’Longhi, one of the oldest and most well-known espresso machine manufacturers. Right now, many of their machines are substantially discounted, so if you’ve ever wanted to be your own barista, now is...
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
The Underrated Le Creuset Braiser That Made our Kitchn Essentials List Is on Major Sale for Amazon Prime Day
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Well, we’re in the full swings of fall now, and with winter on the horizon, there’s undoubtedly all sorts of cold-weather cooking goodness. From slow-braised meats and chili that simmers the day away to all sorts of hearty casseroles that capitalize on the season’s freshest bounty, there’s just something about these hearty recipes that we can’t get enough of.
Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off
It's not even Halloween yet, we know, but there's no better time to start your holiday shopping than this week. Both Walmart and Amazon are holding massive competing sales, which means prices are lower than we've seen in months. You can grab kitchen staples and appliances for everyone on your...
11 game-changing camping deals under $50 in the Amazon Prime sale
We've picked out the best cheap deals on top quality camping gear, from coffee makers to airbeds
Walmart’s makes major change to give you savings on everything from cellphones to furniture
WALMART has revealed a change on its website that adds major savings for customers on refurbished items like cell phones and furniture. It's called Walmart Restored and it's a new program showcasing refurbished products at low Walmart prices. As Walmart is known for its wide variety of products both in-store...
Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale
Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
The best robot vacuums for high-pile carpet
Certain homeowners may be skeptical of how easily a robot vacuum can handle their thicker, high-pile carpets. That’s a legitimate concern; robot vacuums pack a lot of power for their small size, but they can struggle to clean thick carpet as thoroughly as a traditional vacuum that sports a more powerful motor and larger cleaner head.
Rubbermaid's Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are a Smart Buy for Leftovers and Meal Prep, and They're 42% Off
Holiday cooking requires organization, and you'll need a sturdy set of containers to keep your kitchen in check. Luckily, Rubbermaid's trusted sets are up to 42% off during Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale, and you won't want to miss out. Among the marked down items, you'll find the brand's classic...
All the best mattress sales to shop for Presidents Day
One of the key ways to get a better night’s sleep is to make sure you have a supportive mattress that allows you to rest comfortably. Luckily, Presidents Day is a great time to upgrade, as many retailers are running excellent promotions that will last through the long weekend.
