Watch: Lightning players have thoughts on penguins. Not those Penguins

By Rachel West
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
The Lightning’s 2022-23 season begins Tuesday night, and one thing we know for sure is Vlad Namestnikov won’t be late.

In Tuesday’s installment of Lightning Round — a video series where we ask players outlandish questions — we learn how many alarms the Bolts forward sets to wake up in the morning, as well as which players are surprisingly well-versed in penguin anatomy.

