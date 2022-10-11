ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

chautauquatoday.com

TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown

The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
JAMESTOWN, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Nightlife Spots in WNY

Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
