Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off. The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public...
Massachusetts Avenue Project holding "Raising the Roots" on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local groups that help under-served communities access fresh food are getting a boost from the federal government. The USDA has awarded a grant of more than $365,000 to the Massachusetts Avenue Project and Grassroots Gardens of Western New York. The money will help both groups...
chautauquatoday.com
TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown
The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
Second meeting on preserving Tops memorial items happening Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday night is the second time you'll be able to be part of the conversation about the future of the makeshift memorials outside of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. With winter coming, the Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library are asking...
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
wnynewsnow.com
Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
When can kids trick-or-treat this year?
Here are the times for trick-or-treating in western New York.
Tonight: Public's input needed in conversation on preserving items from Tops memorials
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library and the Buffalo History Museum are asking for your input on how to best honor the lives and stories of those injured and killed at the Tops shooting in May. The meeting is tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the...
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
wnypapers.com
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer
Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
Traffic delays heading into the US on Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed to the United States from Canada, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time. The latest traffic update shows there is a 1-2 hour delay into the US at the Peace Bridge. There's no word on what is causing the long delay. The...
