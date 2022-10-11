Blink-182 with Tom DeLonge, coming to Austin’s Moody Center in 2023

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark and Travis Show is making a comeback for Blink-182. On Tuesday, the band announced a four-continent tour with the original members for 2023 and 2024.

The band announced the world tour begins in March 2023 with a stop at Austin’s Moody Center on July 7, 2023.

Blink-182 has additional Texas tour dates set in Dallas and Houston, surrounding the Austin show.

The band also teased a new album, all with DeLonge involved.

Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, Oct. 14.

This marks DeLonge’s second reunion with Blink-182. The band went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2005 before announcing their reunion at the 2009 Grammy Awards. After five years back together, DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2014.

DeLonge was replaced by Matt Skiba of The Alkaline Trio in 2015. Skiba sang and played guitar on two studio albums for Blink-182: 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine .

DeLonge and fellow vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus founded Blink-182 in 1992 in Southern California, along with their original drummer, Scott Raynor. Raynor was replaced in 1998 by Travis Barker, solidifying what became their most well-known and successful lineup.

Tickets for Blink-182’s worldwide reunion tour go on sale on Monday, Oct. 17, beginning at 10 a.m. local time, according to the band’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.