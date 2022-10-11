ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: South Carolina woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire

By Joey Gill, Richard Adams
 2 days ago

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.

According to investigators, firefighters responded to a reported arson at a home Saturday on the 400 block of Wren Road in Windsor. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames.

Deputies found Debra Cushman, 60, in the area near the house fire at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning and were able to confirm she lived at the home where the arson was initially reported.

Witnesses told deputies that Cushman “lit a pair of panties on fire” and tried to set the house on fire. A witness stated he put the fire out, but that Cushman went into her room and locked the door, according to the incident report filed in the case.

Witness statements claim that the remaining people in the home did not realize the house was on fire until sometime later.

Cushman remains booked at Aiken County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Frank
1d ago

Suicide by burning up in a fire lite by underwear is definitely cray-cray. If she doesn't qualify for the insane asylum then I don't know who does.

Randy Clark
2d ago

Being a deadly risk to herself and others. The "system" says for 15 hundred you can have another go at it. Wow, what could the problem be?

Sherry Oliver
2d ago

she looks much older than sixty; I'm sixty wow.

