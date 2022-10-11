ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while...
DC News Now

Carson Wentz fractures his finger, now what?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Multiple reports confirm that Carson Wentz has suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Wentz injured his finger during the Commanders’ Thursday night football game against the Chicago Bears. He apparently played through the injury, and the Commanders beat Chicago 12-7 to end a four-game losing streak. According to […]
