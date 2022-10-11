Read full article on original website
Related
Williamsburg
NYC has a lot of world-class pizza, and the very best can be a total pain in the ass to get your hands on. (Yes, that’s us giving you the side-eye, Lucali.) Leo, opened by the Ops team in 2019, stands out because it’s not only one of the best pizza spots in the city, but it’s also easy to get into. You can walk into this casual, spacious Williamsburg restaurant on a whim with three of your friends, and getting a table will likely not be an issue.
Coffee Coffee
Yes, Coffee Coffee has plenty of coffee, but we're more blown away by the fantastic food menu at this Larchmont spot. You can snack on charred peaches with burrata or milk bread slathered with labneh and strawberries, all while getting work done at one of their plush, suede-covered booths. It's a cute, airy space with dangling ceiling plants and modern brown-tone furniture, plus it never gets too crowded during the day. Oh, and there's a handful of outlets, too.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0