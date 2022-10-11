Read full article on original website
Ready-to-work program aims to place workers
Williamsport, Pa. — Central PA CareerLink has announced a new job readiness program that aims to bolster Pennsylvania’s energy efficiency and weatherization workforce. The program, developed in partnership with the Clean Energy Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology and state Department of Community and Economic Development, is set to begin Oct. 20. Building Green Futures is a free four-week training program for individuals ages 18 and older. It equips people...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
WGAL
2022 Halloween trick-or-treat dates, times in central Pennsylvania
Halloween is rapidly approaching, so it's time to check the trick-or-treat schedules for central Pennsylvania. If you want to participate in trick-or-treat in your community, turn on your front porch light. This list will be updated as more towns email us at news8@wgal.com with their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your...
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
How to prepare for a spike in energy bills this winter
YORK, Pa. — People tend to spend more time in their homes during the winter months, causing more electricity to be used. “You use a lot of electricity for both cooling and heating. The motor that circulates all that nice warm air throughout your home, throughout your duct, that is powered by electricity," said Todd Meyers with FirstEnergy Corporation.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
NewsChannel 36
Tractor-Trailer Collision on U.S. 220
NEW ALBANY, P.A. (WENY) -- In what could be described as a minor miracle, no one was hurt in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on State Route 220 in New Albany, just south of Monroeton, after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash caused both trucks’ engines to explode, causing...
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Dauphin County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket that was sold in Dauphin County won $100,000 in the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing.
Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
Bucks County represented at White House during ‘Communities in Action’
Bucks County was recently represented at the White House during a special event entitled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania.” The purpose was to highlight the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act — which delivered financial relief to individuals and businesses nationwide — on the state.
On the Pennsylvania Road — Pennsylvania's newest state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On the stretch of the Susquehanna River is Wyoming County's newest — and first — state park. Two weeks ago, the state announced they were creating what's now known as the "Vosburg Neck" State Park. Jon Meyer decided to take the Pennsylvania Road...
Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
The payments, that were originally slated to go out in September were delayed by a “system data error”.
Special needs playground opens in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was no waiting for the ribbon cutting before children took over the merry-go-round, slides, and more at the new playground in Wilkes-Barre, but it took place regardless. The new playground at Kirby Park is geared toward families with children with special needs, like 8-year-old Chase...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf raises $55,402, with PA Opportunity and Jobs PAC as top donor
According to campaign finance reports made to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received $76,791 in contributions to his campaign account and spent $216,627 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2022. Wolf’s current term ends in 2023. Gov. Wolf is a member of the Democratic...
Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
Langhorne - Levittown Times
