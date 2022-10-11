ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Ready-to-work program aims to place workers

Williamsport, Pa. — Central PA CareerLink has announced a new job readiness program that aims to bolster Pennsylvania’s energy efficiency and weatherization workforce. The program, developed in partnership with the Clean Energy Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology and state Department of Community and Economic Development, is set to begin Oct. 20. Building Green Futures is a free four-week training program for individuals ages 18 and older. It equips people...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

2022 Halloween trick-or-treat dates, times in central Pennsylvania

Halloween is rapidly approaching, so it's time to check the trick-or-treat schedules for central Pennsylvania. If you want to participate in trick-or-treat in your community, turn on your front porch light. This list will be updated as more towns email us at news8@wgal.com with their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your...
POLITICS
WHYY

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

How to prepare for a spike in energy bills this winter

YORK, Pa. — People tend to spend more time in their homes during the winter months, causing more electricity to be used. “You use a lot of electricity for both cooling and heating. The motor that circulates all that nice warm air throughout your home, throughout your duct, that is powered by electricity," said Todd Meyers with FirstEnergy Corporation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Tractor-Trailer Collision on U.S. 220

NEW ALBANY, P.A. (WENY) -- In what could be described as a minor miracle, no one was hurt in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on State Route 220 in New Albany, just south of Monroeton, after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash caused both trucks’ engines to explode, causing...
NEW ALBANY, PA
Pocono Update

An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
POLITICS
Newswatch 16

Special needs playground opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was no waiting for the ribbon cutting before children took over the merry-go-round, slides, and more at the new playground in Wilkes-Barre, but it took place regardless. The new playground at Kirby Park is geared toward families with children with special needs, like 8-year-old Chase...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
