Topeka, KS

Local restaurant donates profits for Mental Health Awareness Week

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (FOX 43)–Head Chef at and Owner of the White Linen Adam VanDonge made an appearance on the FOX 43 AM Live show to discuss Mental Health Awareness week.

His restaurant will be offering a $70 per person special menu, where all of the proceeds go towards Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka. To find out how you can make a reservation, check out the interview above.

