Ten Broken Cellos performance at Yucca Valley Material Lab on Sunday (10/16)
The non-profit Yucca Valley Material Lab is presenting a new performance on Sunday by a pair of cellists, composers and improvisers. Ten Broken Cellos creates sounds and performances that responds to the sounds and landscapes inspired by the desert – tickets are available on a sliding scale from 10 to 20 dollars – the show starts at 5PM.
Experimental Sounds and Music at Beatnik Lounge tonight (10/15)
Experimental sounds will be spilling out of the Beatnik Lounge in downtown Joshua Tree this evening – starting at 8PM sharp. A mix of local and touring artists will be playing tonight:. Usufruct. Mika Pontecorvo. Nihilanon. Anastasia Gastelum. Phog Masheen. The Beatnik Lounge is in downtown Joshua Tree –...
Johnson Valley Oktoberfest Happening Today (10/15)
The 12th annual Johnson Valley Improvement Association Oktoberfest is happening today – rain or shine – and they have beer, cider, food, and events that will give the famous German festival celebration a run for their money. The fun begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Johnson Valley Community...
RESCHEDULED: Car Wash is raising money for CMC Nursing Students Saturday Morning (10/15)
Update – this car wash fundraiser has been rescheduled to October 29th due to weather. Bring out your dirtiest, most mud-spattered cars and vans and get them thoroughly cleaned in support of a good cause. Students in the Copper Mountain College Nursing students are raising money for the school’s...
Landers Cookbook reprinted after 40+ years
Post-It Notes were launched, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Chicken McNuggets first appeared on McDonald’s menu. The year was 1981 and still eleven years before the magnitude 7.3 earthquake would shake things up in Landers. In 1981 a bright future was forecast and the Landers Chamber of Commerce was raising funds through sale of a limited-edition cookbook, “Creative Cooking of the Landers Area.”
Vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree leaves driver dead and passenger with major injuries
A vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree yesterday resulted in the driver being ejected and killed, and left the passenger with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, On Wednesday at around 4:20PM a 2011 Lexus was traveling northbound on Border Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, steering to the right and off the road where it rolled multiple times.
