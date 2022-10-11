Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Ten Broken Cellos performance at Yucca Valley Material Lab on Sunday (10/16)
The non-profit Yucca Valley Material Lab is presenting a new performance on Sunday by a pair of cellists, composers and improvisers. Ten Broken Cellos creates sounds and performances that responds to the sounds and landscapes inspired by the desert – tickets are available on a sliding scale from 10 to 20 dollars – the show starts at 5PM.
z1077fm.com
“The Who Generation” ride the magic bus to Tortoise Rock Casino tonight (10/14)
For one week only, Tortoise Rock Casino’s Saturday free concert series moves to Friday, and hey, that’s tonight (October 14). If you’re asking yourself, “who’s playing tonight?”, you are absolutely correct. It’s the music of the Who, as played by the Who Generation.
z1077fm.com
Fish and Chips at the Joshua Tree VFW tonight
Tonight (October 14), the Joshua Tree VFW 6402 will be serving up fish and chips at a dinner that will feature live music. This Friday Night Dinner begins at 4 p.m. and will be held at the VFW Hall, located at 6402 Veteran’s Way in Joshua Tree.
z1077fm.com
Experimental Sounds and Music at Beatnik Lounge tonight (10/15)
Experimental sounds will be spilling out of the Beatnik Lounge in downtown Joshua Tree this evening – starting at 8PM sharp. A mix of local and touring artists will be playing tonight:. Usufruct. Mika Pontecorvo. Nihilanon. Anastasia Gastelum. Phog Masheen. The Beatnik Lounge is in downtown Joshua Tree –...
z1077fm.com
Johnson Valley Oktoberfest Happening Today (10/15)
The 12th annual Johnson Valley Improvement Association Oktoberfest is happening today – rain or shine – and they have beer, cider, food, and events that will give the famous German festival celebration a run for their money. The fun begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Johnson Valley Community...
z1077fm.com
Old Schoolhouse Lecture Series continues tonight (10/14)
The Old Schoolhouse Lecture Series continues tonight. Lifelong 29 Palms resident Liz Meyer is presenting a lecture titled “Bill Hatch’s Memoirs of a Road Trip Through the Mojave Desert” – Meyer is the daughter of pioneers Bill and Ada Hatch, who have been instrumental in making and preserving twentynine palms history.
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree leaves driver dead and passenger with major injuries
A vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree yesterday resulted in the driver being ejected and killed, and left the passenger with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, On Wednesday at around 4:20PM a 2011 Lexus was traveling northbound on Border Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, steering to the right and off the road where it rolled multiple times.
One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon
A person has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail shortly before 1 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the crash was between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Landers Cookbook reprinted after 40+ years
Post-It Notes were launched, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Chicken McNuggets first appeared on McDonald’s menu. The year was 1981 and still eleven years before the magnitude 7.3 earthquake would shake things up in Landers. In 1981 a bright future was forecast and the Landers Chamber of Commerce was raising funds through sale of a limited-edition cookbook, “Creative Cooking of the Landers Area.”
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined
Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia with defense cross-examination friend of some of the victims Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
A Welfare Check at Morongo Valley Gas Station Leads to Arrest for Suspicion of DUI
A welfare check at the Morongo Valley Chevron station turned into an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a Sheriff’s report, Jonathan Angulo, a 30 year-old resident of La Puente, parked his Jeep at a pump at the gas station, located at 47909 Twentynine Palms Highway, shortly after noon on Sunday (October 2).
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
(CNS) – A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting
A juvenile was arrested and several illegal firearms were seized after detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into Tuesday evening's shooting in Desert Hot Springs. Ghost guns seized during the investigation (Courtesy DHSPD) The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Police said a boy The post Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head
In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019, the jury continued hearing testimony from a friend of the victims, one of the last people to see them alive, and learned gruesome details from a forensic pathologist who autopsied some of the victims. Larin Garcia The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head appeared first on KESQ.
