WMF partners with vly to expand its dairy alternative offering
WMF said it is ‘proactively’ supporting increasing demand for dairy alternatives within the automated coffee industry | Photo credit: WMF. Coffee machine manufacturer WMF has partnered with pea-based dairy alternative company vly to promote plant-based products in its native German market. WMF, which already partners with Belgium-based Alpro...
Insomnia Coffee Company expands partnership with Central England Co-op
Insomnia is planning to reach 50 UK outlets by 2027 | Photo credit: Insomnia Coffee Company. Ireland’s Insomnia Coffee Company has launched its first standalone coffee shop in partnership with the Central England Co-operative. The coffee chain already partners with the UK retailer via coffee machines and kiosks within...
Sweden’s Löfbergs Group joins the European Coffee Federation
Kathrine Löfberg, Chair, and Anders Fredriksson, CEO, Löfbergs | Photo credit: Löfbergs. Swedish coffee group Löfbergs has joined the European Coffee Federation (ECF), an industry organisation focusing on the long-term sustainability of coffee supply chains. Löfbergs Group, which represents the Löfbergs, Peter Larsen Kaffe, Percol, Green...
Café Kitsuné to launch in the UAE with Dubai store
A Café Kitsuné store in Séoul, South Korea | Photo credit: Café Kitsuné. French-Japanese inspired café and dining concept Café Kitsuné is to debut in the United Arab Emirates in the first quarter of 2023. Café Kitsuné is one of three premium food...
In other coffee business news... 7-13 October 2022
Fresh brewed Caribou Coffee is now available onboard any of Sun Country’s 98 routes | Photo credit: Sun Country Airlines. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. US – Caribou Coffee reaches new heights with airline partnership. US airline Sun Country...
