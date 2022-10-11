Read full article on original website
Belgium’s Beyers Koffie invests €3m in compostable coffee pads
Beyers Koffie's new €3m production line can produce up to 1,400 coffee pads per minute | Photo credit: Beyers Koffie. Belgian coffee roaster Beyers Koffie has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art production line to manufacture fully compostable coffee pads. The company launched its €3m ($2.9m) coffee pad production line on...
Insomnia Coffee Company expands partnership with Central England Co-op
Insomnia is planning to reach 50 UK outlets by 2027 | Photo credit: Insomnia Coffee Company. Ireland’s Insomnia Coffee Company has launched its first standalone coffee shop in partnership with the Central England Co-operative. The coffee chain already partners with the UK retailer via coffee machines and kiosks within...
Inflation set to hinder out-of-home coffee sales, says ICO
Brazilian-born Vanusia Nogueira was appointed the ICO’s Executive Director in February 2022 | Photo credit: International Coffee Organization. Consumers across the world are expected to increase at-home coffee consumption in the coming months amid rising inflation and reduced disposable income according to the Executive Director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO).
In other coffee business news... 7-13 October 2022
Fresh brewed Caribou Coffee is now available onboard any of Sun Country’s 98 routes | Photo credit: Sun Country Airlines. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. US – Caribou Coffee reaches new heights with airline partnership. US airline Sun Country...
WMF partners with vly to expand its dairy alternative offering
WMF said it is ‘proactively’ supporting increasing demand for dairy alternatives within the automated coffee industry | Photo credit: WMF. Coffee machine manufacturer WMF has partnered with pea-based dairy alternative company vly to promote plant-based products in its native German market. WMF, which already partners with Belgium-based Alpro...
