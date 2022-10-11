UK property prices are set to drop by as much as 12 per cent as those looking to land their first home see their buying power destroyed, economists have warned.The warning comes as the average interest rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6 per cent for the first time since 2008, according to financial data provider Moneyfacts. The market has already started to cool, even before accounting for a recent surge in mortgage rates. Data from mortgage lender Halifax showed that average house prices fell by 0.1 per cent between August and September.Meanwhile, renters face a more than 20...

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO