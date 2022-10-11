Read full article on original website
WOLF
Winter season preparations by PennDOT
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is outlining its plans for this winter. State officials gathered Tuesday to also talk about safety for the upcoming winter season. They showed off a new electronic highway sign as part of a pilot program that's expanding on Interstates 80...
WOLF
Salvation Army sends members to Florida for Hurricane relief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Almost two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, residents continue to fight for sense of normality, as nearly 20,000 people across the state are still without power, according to Power Outage US. The Salvation Army has gotten crews together to assist with...
WOLF
PSP warn of scams rampant throughout PA
PA - (WOLF) — State Police are warning Pennsylvanians to be aware of scams that have become rampant throughout the state. According to a release by troopers, scammers are constantly coming up with new ways to take money and personal information from their victims. If you or someone you...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
WOLF
Road closure safety for both drivers and workers
WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Weather on your way to work or a gathering, you might take notice to road work and closures on your drive. Safety of the workers and those in motor vehicles are important. PennDOT Safety press officer, Sean Brown tells FOX56 that workers have safety measures in...
WOLF
Firearm seized from student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre area high school on Tuesday morning, school administrators told us today. This happened on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in nearby Snyder County. “A student came in...
WOLF
Three arrested after allegedly causing disturbance at Kevin Hart show in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly "acting disorderly," making threats, smoking, and assaulting police officers at Kevin hart's show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Police arrested 33-year-old Tina M Ramos and 22-year-old Adrian Shaffer Jr., both of Paterson, NJ, as well as...
