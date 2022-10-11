ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison

By Cody Long
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NmQB_0iUYvG9400

GULF BREEZE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

30-year-old Ryan Walsh pleaded no contest to lewd or lascivious battery. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in state prison and 5 years of probation.

Walsh was the youth director at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. Prosecutors say in 2020 he touched a 13-year-old girl and sent her sexually explicit text messages.

