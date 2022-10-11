Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
GULF BREEZE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
30-year-old Ryan Walsh pleaded no contest to lewd or lascivious battery. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in state prison and 5 years of probation.
Walsh was the youth director at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. Prosecutors say in 2020 he touched a 13-year-old girl and sent her sexually explicit text messages.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0