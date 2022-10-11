ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bars#Hooters#Chocolate Bar#Fbi#Un
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road.  Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph.  "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
MCKINNEY, TX
kwhi.com

DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria

DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy