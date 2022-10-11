Read full article on original website
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
kwhi.com
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Squad car parked at Dallas Police Northwest Patrol station for Arellano memorial
A Dallas police car often driven by police officer Jacob Arellano is now parked outside Dallas PD’s Northwest Patrol headquarters near Bachman Lake where Arellano was stationed.
fox4news.com
Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria
DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
Dallas Police charge woman with Intoxication Manslaughter in death of officer Jacob Arellano
Dallas Police have charged 31 year old Mayra Rebollar with Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash on Spur 408 late Tuesday night, it claimed the life of Officer Jacob Arellano
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
KHOU
Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
