The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement Regarding Her Death
As PWMania.com previously reported, Sara Lee, 2015 Tough Enough winner, died at the age of 30. The family issued the following statement. “On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children. Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Blindsided’ Brooke Gets the Chance of a Lifetime
What happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful is not going to seem to Brooke like a good thing. In fact, she’s going to see it as catastrophic. The end of the world. Complete and total disaster. But it is, in fact, a golden opportunity wrapped in a bow and laid at her feet.
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
