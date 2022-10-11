Read full article on original website
10 Most Disturbing Cults That Are Still Active; Any In Louisiana?
The word "cult" has lost a little meaning over the last few decades. Part of that has to do with the general public labeling everything from groups of sports fans to concertgoers as being in "cults", but it has a lot to do with our current political climate...where if you don't agree with someone, its because you're in a cult. By the way, that's BOTH major parties who keep accusing others, so...
Finding Foot In A Bucket Aids in 6 Year Old Case For Louisiana Police
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff detectives have been stumped for the past six years, but a recent gruesome discovery has finally help them positively identify a murder victim. According to an article from kiro7.com, on July 29, 2016, along a stretch of U.S. 90 near its junction with the Old Spanish Trail, a landowner called to report finding a badly decomposed, dismembered, body which was missing its arms and a leg that had been severed just below the knee.
The Food We’re Eager to Try at the State Fair of Louisiana
It Is Almost the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The State Fair of Louisiana runs from October 27th to November 13th and although many of us are going for some of the amazing entertainment there is a big reason I always attend, the food is second to none. What...
Louisiana Residents Are Now Dreaming about Winning Big Jackpots
The jackpots are continuing to climb in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. In fact the Mega Millions prize for this Friday night is now in the top 20 largest lottery jackpots of all time. The Mega Millions prize has climbed to $494 million dollars. If you hit all 6...
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
Is Anyone Else Sick of Louisiana Getting A Bad Rap, Dragged?
Am I the only person left in the state that is actually proud to live in Louisiana? It sure feels like it sometimes. Just this morning I was reading an article on RoadSnacks.net about the worst states in America in 2022. According to them, Louisiana is the #2 worse state in the country and they even say, and I quote, 'Well, if you’re in one of the states we’re about to highlight, we don’t blame you for wanting to move. Or, if you live in the south, for wanting to run away as fast as you possibly can.'
Think Your Louisiana Homeowner Insurance Is High Now? Just Wait
First time homebuyers are always shocked at just how little of their monthly mortgage payments are actually applied to the principal of the loan. Between interest payments, in some cases there is mortgage insurance and property taxes, those new homeowners have a tough time swallowing that lump in their throat.
You Won’t Believe What You Can Get at the State Fair This Year
It's hard to believe the Red River Revel has already come and gone, but that means the State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner. The Revel was blessed with amazing weather, the fair hasn't been so lucky over the years. Let's hope that changes with this year's run. A quick look at the Farmer's Almanac calls for tropical storm weather around Halloween with above average rain... of course.
World’s Hottest Candy Stolen in Texas – Thief Pays Price
The 'Lil Nitro' is described as the world's hottest gummy bear. It's really hot. It measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville heat scale. That’s 9 million!!. For those who remember the One Chip Challenge from a few years ago, that potato chip made with both the Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper came in at a measly 2 million Scoville heat units. I tried that chip. It was indescribably hot. I thought my head was going to explode.
Gas Prices in Louisiana Are Rising Again
Once again, the Biden administration has put America, and Americans last. Even more specifically, Louisianans. Louisiana's economy depends heavily on the fossil fuel industry, more concisely, the oil & gas industry, and the Biden administration is playing games with our lives. Joe Biden ran on campaign promises to dismantle the...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Are We About To See Additional Burn Bans In Louisiana?
Not sure if you caught the story on our website the other day regarding the severe drought we are experiencing right now in Louisiana, but it is dry. Really dry!. That story pointed out that it was nearly thirty days ago, on September 10 when we received any rain at all. That was less than three quarters of an inch. You have to go back even further to September 2 to find a day when we got over an inch of rain, and that day it was only 1.07 inches.
Not One City From Northwest Louisiana Among State’s Safest
Somehow this slipped past me, but several months ago, the website safewise.com released the findings of their annual research piece on the Safest Cities in America. The study even drilled down to find the safest cities in each state. The findings were somewhat eye opening for Louisiana, and for the entire south, for that matter.
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
Important Things to Know Before Kids Deer Hunt This Weekend
If you're into bow hunting for whitetail deer, you certainly don't need me to tell you that archery season just began last Saturday, October 1, but for the kids and veterans of Area 2 here in Northwest Louisiana, the big day is this Saturday, October 8, when it's GAME ON for them too!
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
Louisiana Social Security Recipients Will Be Getting Huge Increase
Inflation is hitting hard for many American families and millions of retirees on a fixed income get a little bit of good news today. Social Security recipients will be getting a cost of living increase next year. Folks who get a social security check will be getting a whopping 8.7% increase in 2023. This is the biggest bump in benefits in 40 years.
Iconic Kitchen Item Will Now Be in Target Stores Across Louisiana
I can't begin to tell you how many of these parties I've been to. But really it is fun to get together with the girls and check out lingerie, kitchen gadgets or home goods. But my very first party where you were encouraged to buy something was with my Mom decades ago. She dragged me along to a Tupperware party one of her friends was having.
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
