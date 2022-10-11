Read full article on original website
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Not Submitting Silk Sonic Album For Grammys Consideration
“Leave The Door Open,” the lead single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic album, won four Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including the ones for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. The album that song eventually appeared on, An Evening With Silk Sonic, was released in November 2021, which means that it would have been eligible for the next round of Grammy nominations. But today Mars announced that the duo would not be submitting the album for consideration at the award show.
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
Pickleball Magazine Cover Girl Maren Morris Declares “Pickleball Is Life”
Pickleball is having a moment. Just yesterday, it was announced that Stephen Colbert would be hosting a celebrity pickleball tournament on CBS next month. Tom Brady is investing in the racket game. And it has a vocal proponent in country-pop star Maren Morris, who espoused her devotion to the sport on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. “Pickleball is life,” she declared.
girl in red – “October Passed Me By” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
One of girl in red’s breakthrough hits was “We Fell In Love In October,” a wistful indie-pop love song built on simple drums, echo-laden guitars, and elegant orchestral strings — sort of like Vivian Girls with a chamber-pop twist. Ever since its release in 2018, the song has always picked up streams in the fall, like a micro-scale version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rising back to #1 on the Hot 100 every December. Today, girl in red has released a sequel.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Queen – “Face It Alone”
Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
Filter – “For The Beaten”
Last month, Filter frontman (and onetime Nine Inch Nails touring guitarist) Richard Patrick reunited with NIN in Cleveland to play his band’s Short Bus classic “Hey Man Nice Shot.” It’s been a few years since Filter released a long-player; their last album was 2016’s Crazy Eyes. Today, Filter has shared a new song, “For The Beaten,” which is the first new track from them in two years, following 2020’s “Murica” and “Thoughts And Prayers.”
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Watch Tove Lo Cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”
Tove Lo is releasing a new album tonight, Dirt Femme, her first self-released project. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — including “True Romance” and “2 Die 4,” and “Grapefruit.” On the cusp of releasing Dirt Femme, the Swedish pop performer paid homage to one of the ultimate figures in her field by covering Robyn’s eternally great “Dancing On My Own.”
Show Me The Body – “WW4”
New York rockers Show Me The Body, a tremendously strange and exciting band, are getting ready to drop their new album Trouble The Water, which is due in a couple of weeks. They’re also about to head out on a European tour with UK synth-punks Powerplant. After releasing the Trouble The Water album tracks “Loose Talk” and “We Came To Play,” Show Me The Body have let loose with one more song before the album arrives.
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Bleached – “Flip It”
Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.
Watch Bartees Strange Perform Three Farm To Table Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange is still promoting his June LP Farm To Table, and today he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs and sit down for an interview. Each song, “Mulholland Drive,” “Escape This Circus,” and “Heavy Heart,” appears on Farm To Table, which was also our Album Of The Week.
Read Two Excerpts From Bob Dylan’s New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song
For his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Bob Dylan — a guy who has written a few good songs himself — wrote more than 60 essays on the art and craft of songwriting, each one centered on a particular song. The book is out next month, and today the New York Times has published two excerpts from it.
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
Craig Finn Cancels Tour Dates Because Of COVID But Still Makes It To Seth Meyers
We would all love for the pandemic to be completely over, but it’s still making life difficult for touring musicians. Earlier this year, the Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn released his solo album A Legacy Of Rentals, and he was supposed to spend this month touring the eastern half of the US with his band the Uptown Controllers. Yesterday, though, Finn announced on Twitter that a band member had tested positive for COVID and that he had to cancel all of his October dates as a result: “We don’t feel that making quick and hectic adjustments to the band lineup will allow us to bring the show we want to play for you, so we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this portion of the tour.”
Hayden – “East Coast” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
The Canadian indie rock lifer Hayden has been putting out music for a good long while now, though we haven’t heard from him since 2015’s Hey Love. Today, he’s back with a new single called “East Coast,” which was produced by Aaron Dessner. “I was...
Drake And The Weeknd Continue Grammys Boycott
Drake and the Weeknd once again did not submit their music for Grammys consideration this year. As Pitchfork points out, their solo albums from this year — Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM — do not appear in the ballots that were sent out to voters today. Drake and the Weeknd are, however, still credited as featured guests on a number of songs that were entered for consideration.
