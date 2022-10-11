We would all love for the pandemic to be completely over, but it’s still making life difficult for touring musicians. Earlier this year, the Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn released his solo album A Legacy Of Rentals, and he was supposed to spend this month touring the eastern half of the US with his band the Uptown Controllers. Yesterday, though, Finn announced on Twitter that a band member had tested positive for COVID and that he had to cancel all of his October dates as a result: “We don’t feel that making quick and hectic adjustments to the band lineup will allow us to bring the show we want to play for you, so we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this portion of the tour.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO