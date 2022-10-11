ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Colts open as slight home favorites over Jaguars in Week 6

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8KzL_0iUYsjMy00

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) will be looking for some revenge as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

Yet to grab their first divisional win of the season, the Colts are surprisingly right in the thick of the race despite having one of the worst offenses in the NFL through five games.

Coming off of the mini bye week, the Colts open Week 6 as 2.5-point home favorites over the Jaguars, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Moneyline Total Points

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) +2.5 +115

O 41.5

-112

Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) -2.5 -135

U 41.5

-108

Considering the Week 2 blowout that put head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard on the hot seat, it is a bit surprising that the Colts are favored in this matchup.

However, the Jaguars are coming off a brutal 13-6 loss at home against the Houston Texans so there’s reason to think this will be a close matchup with the Colts being at home.

The Colts have a lot of things to correct going into this matchup against the Jaguars, especially when it comes to the offensive line. The unit has held back the entire team, and that has been on full display throughout the season.

Regardless, the Colts will go into the week as slight home favorites, and we’ll check back later to see if the line changes at all leading up to the divisional bout.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chiefs Focus News & More

Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?

We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Ballard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Robinson Jr. scores first NFL touchdown on Thursday Night Football

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, Brian Robinson Jr., has experienced nearly every emotion in the world over the last six months, and today it finally all paid off. Robinson was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders after an outstanding senior year in Tuscaloosa. He even earned the Commander starting running back role prior to opening day, but tragedy struck when he was shot twice in a carjacking on Aug. 28, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#American Football#Moneyline Total
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy