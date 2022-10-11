Read full article on original website
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Queen – “Face It Alone”
Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Not Submitting Silk Sonic Album For Grammys Consideration
“Leave The Door Open,” the lead single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic album, won four Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including the ones for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. The album that song eventually appeared on, An Evening With Silk Sonic, was released in November 2021, which means that it would have been eligible for the next round of Grammy nominations. But today Mars announced that the duo would not be submitting the album for consideration at the award show.
Filter – “For The Beaten”
Last month, Filter frontman (and onetime Nine Inch Nails touring guitarist) Richard Patrick reunited with NIN in Cleveland to play his band’s Short Bus classic “Hey Man Nice Shot.” It’s been a few years since Filter released a long-player; their last album was 2016’s Crazy Eyes. Today, Filter has shared a new song, “For The Beaten,” which is the first new track from them in two years, following 2020’s “Murica” and “Thoughts And Prayers.”
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
Read Two Excerpts From Bob Dylan’s New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song
For his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Bob Dylan — a guy who has written a few good songs himself — wrote more than 60 essays on the art and craft of songwriting, each one centered on a particular song. The book is out next month, and today the New York Times has published two excerpts from it.
Watch Judas Priest Perform “Genocide” For The First Time In 40 Years
Judas Priest kicked off their fall tour last night at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, and the setlist was laden with rarities. Most notably, the band performed “Genocide” for the first time since 1982. “I don’t think we’ve played this song in living memory,” Rob Halford announced before the performance.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Bruce Springsteen – “Nightshift” (The Commodores Cover)
A couple weeks ago, Bruce Springsteen announced a new covers album called Only The Strong Survive, the Boss’ follow-up to 2020’s Letter To You. It’ll offer up his take on a bunch of different soul songs, and he’s already shared his version of Frank Wilson’s 1965 single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” Today, he’s back with the album’s second single, a cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift,” which came out on Motown in 1985.
girl in red – “October Passed Me By” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
One of girl in red’s breakthrough hits was “We Fell In Love In October,” a wistful indie-pop love song built on simple drums, echo-laden guitars, and elegant orchestral strings — sort of like Vivian Girls with a chamber-pop twist. Ever since its release in 2018, the song has always picked up streams in the fall, like a micro-scale version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rising back to #1 on the Hot 100 every December. Today, girl in red has released a sequel.
Bleached – “Flip It”
Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.
Soccer Mommy Scores New Serial Podcast We Were Three
Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison contributed an original score to We Were Three, the latest limited podcast from The New York Times‘ Serial Productions. All the episodes of the podcast are out today — the three-part series is described as “an intimate look at a family in the aftermath of the pandemic.”
Pickleball Magazine Cover Girl Maren Morris Declares “Pickleball Is Life”
Pickleball is having a moment. Just yesterday, it was announced that Stephen Colbert would be hosting a celebrity pickleball tournament on CBS next month. Tom Brady is investing in the racket game. And it has a vocal proponent in country-pop star Maren Morris, who espoused her devotion to the sport on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. “Pickleball is life,” she declared.
Up The Bracket
If you play the Libertines’ scene-rejuvenating debut Up The Bracket all the way through on Spotify, I’ll give you one guess as to what auto-plays next. Yes, it is the Strokes. In October 2002, when Up The Bracket first came out via Rough Trade, the Libertines were being hardcore marketed as the UK’s Strokes. Big-city roots? Check. Ratty T-shirts? Check. Rock revivalist ideations? Check. …Drugs? Don’t include in the press release, but yes, also check.
Watch Bartees Strange Perform Three Farm To Table Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange is still promoting his June LP Farm To Table, and today he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs and sit down for an interview. Each song, “Mulholland Drive,” “Escape This Circus,” and “Heavy Heart,” appears on Farm To Table, which was also our Album Of The Week.
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
