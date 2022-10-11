ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DeAndre Jordan had a priceless reaction after PA announcer introduced him as Deandre Ayton

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 3 days ago
While the NBA’s offseason always leads to familiar faces in new places, there is inevitably an adjustment period.

Veteran big man DeAndre Jordan made his third preseason appearance in the starting lineup for the Nuggets last night, but unfortunately, some still are not fully accustomed to the transition.

Jordan, who signed a one-year deal with Denver, is expected to fill many of the backup center minutes for back-to-back Most Valuable Player recipient Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP has played just one preseason game but is currently being held out due to a wrist injury.

So with Jordan filling in as a starter, during the pregame introductions before the game against the Suns, his name was announced with the other starters.

But there was one problem: Nuggets PA announcer Kyle Speller didn’t actually say his name, and accidentally referred to him as Deandre Ayton.

The mistake was relatively understandable considering Denver was playing against Ayton’s Suns.

Davon Reed, pictured above, was the first to visibly notice the mistake.

To his credit, Speller immediately corrected what he said and subsequently said the right name. However, the damage was already done, and the results led to a hilarious face made by Jordan.

Don’t be surprised if you see this used as a reaction meme because Jordan’s genuine shock looks a lot like Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation”.

After the clip leaked online last night and then circulated around Twitter, I would not expect Speller to ever make this particular mistake again.

