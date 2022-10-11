BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

BOURNE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO