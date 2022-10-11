ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 25 in Bourne sometime after 7:30 PM. The crash happened eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge. One vehicle spun out and debris was strewn across the highway. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Man flown to hospital after serious crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Lakeville early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Bedford Street. Nearby residents reported hearing a loud crash in the area. Upon arrival, the...
LAKEVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Swansea Police, State Police Air Wing, K9, searching for missing 17-year-old

Swansea Police and other agencies are looking for a missing teen. 17-year-old Alana was last seen at 5:00 P.M. leaving the Meadowridge Academy on 664 Steven’s Road. Alana is described as a light skinned Hispanic female, 5’5″, 290 lbs, with brown hair up in a bun, wearing a black lightweight zip up, black sweatpants, and either Crocs or Slides.
SWANSEA, MA
capecoddaily.com

New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis

HYANNIS – On Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation. 42 […] The post New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
NECN

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend. Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
KINGSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
FALL RIVER, MA

