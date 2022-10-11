Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge slows traffic
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 25 in Bourne sometime after 7:30 PM. The crash happened eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge. One vehicle spun out and debris was strewn across the highway. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne
BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
Police nab 3rd suspect in deadly Fall River shooting
Two men who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River faced a judge Tuesday while officials continued to search for the shooter.
Tractor-trailer rollover leaves highway watermelon-logged
Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
ABC6.com
Man flown to hospital after serious crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Lakeville early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Bedford Street. Nearby residents reported hearing a loud crash in the area. Upon arrival, the...
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Police, State Police Air Wing, K9, searching for missing 17-year-old
Swansea Police and other agencies are looking for a missing teen. 17-year-old Alana was last seen at 5:00 P.M. leaving the Meadowridge Academy on 664 Steven’s Road. Alana is described as a light skinned Hispanic female, 5’5″, 290 lbs, with brown hair up in a bun, wearing a black lightweight zip up, black sweatpants, and either Crocs or Slides.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department, EMS, Animal Control, respond to rollover accident on Rt. 195
“On Saturday Fairhaven Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident rollover on 195 in the median. Two adult occupants and one dog were extricated from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center. Fairhaven Animal Control responded and assisted by taking the dog who was...
capecoddaily.com
New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis
HYANNIS – On Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation. 42 […] The post New Bedford man arrested for armed robbery in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
Coventry man charged after shooting at deer in backyard
The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.
NECN
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend. Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
