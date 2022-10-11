ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity

A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
TRINITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
WDBO

Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Connolly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Murder#Violent Crime#State
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’

Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy