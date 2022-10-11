Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel
A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations. The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury. Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud,...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County woman charged in deadly dog attack pleads not guilty; trial date set
The Franklin County dog owner charged with manslaughter after her dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) employee has pleaded not guilty. Brandy Dowdy pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment Tuesday. Sheriff Shannon Oliver says ADPH employee Jacqueline Beard was following up on a separate...
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
WAAY-TV
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect
The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Trinity man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputy
A Trinity man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase and assaulted a sheriff's deputy.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’
Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
