DAR and Wreaths Across America Needs Your Help to Decorate the Graves of Veterans at White Rose Cemetary

Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday
The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today
Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
BPS Meeting for Monday: 2023 Bond Issue Discussion
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Monday, October 17, at 5:30pm at 1100 South Jennings Ave. will highlight a Teaching and Learning Update; Construction Update: and the 2023 Bond Issue. The bond issue discussion will likely be highilghted with the need to expand and improve some...
Osage County Tourism a Big Topic for Next Commissioners Meeting
The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Oct. 17 for their regularly scheduled meeting. It is a big meeting for the Tourism department as four items on the agenda have Tourism involved in it. One is possibly approving and signing an extension with interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore for the rest of 2022. Another item is possibly approving the tourism budget and signing proposals with Griffin Communication and Bartlesville Radio.
Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 18
Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata. The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces...
Man's Extradition to Texas Denied
A man who has a history of being in court was at the Washington County Court today for a hearing on the possibility of being extradited to Texas to face charges in the state for allegedly being a fugitive from justice. During his arraignment, Stephen Lowery stated he wanted to sign a waiver of extradition and forego a governor’s warrant in order to be returned to Texas.
Fairfax Man Injured in DUI Crash
A Fairfax man was injured in a crash just before 2am on Sunday at County Road 6301 and Wulf Rd 10 miles west of Fairfax. OHP stated that Jack Edwards Henson, 39, who was driving under the influence, was traveling southbound on County Road 6301 and failed to negotiate a curve to the left causing it to depart the roadway. His truck then went airborne, landed and struck a tree.
Guilty Plea in Federal Court for 2021 Murder
Justice was served earlier this week acccording to a press release from US Attorney Clint Johnson of the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District Court when Koalton Ellis pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to stabbing Buffie Raoulston in 2021 while they were at a hotel together in Bartlesville.
Dewey Gets Back on Track Against Inola
The Dewey Bulldoggers finally got back in the win column last night at Inola 27-14. The score looks a little bit closer than what it actually was, with Dewey going up 27-0 at half, before taking their foot off the gas in the second half. The Bulldoggers struck quick and...
