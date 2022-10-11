ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ems1.com

Pa. ambulance involved in fatal 3-vehicle crash

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A Minersville EMS ambulance was involved in a crash in Lehigh County that claimed one life and sent another person to a hospital. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Route 309 in Lynn Twp., just north of Mountain Road and about 2 miles south of the Schuylkill County line.
