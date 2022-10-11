Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 5-2 Win Over the Blackhawks – 10/12/22
The Colorado Avalanche raised a Stanley Cup Championship banner at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday night for the first time in 21 years. The ceremony at center ice featured the entire 2022-23 roster, as well as the Stanley Cup, which injured team captain Gabriel Landeskog paraded around the ice. The...
The Hockey Writers
EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation
The NHL season is up and running and with all 32 teams set to hit the ice soon, EA Sports has released its newest installment in the NHL series. NHL 23 has various new features including enhanced customization within franchise mode, but that’s a different story for a different day.
The Hockey Writers
3 Unexpected Trade Targets For Oilers This Season
If the Edmonton Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders this season — which many insiders have pegged the Oilers to be — it’s likely they’ll be adding at the NHL Trade Deadline. Salary cap issues will obviously play their role but GM Ken Holland will head into the deadline as a buyer and the typical names that get mentioned in the rumor mill will be connected to the franchise. But, are there unexpected names the team might want to look at?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Bring Back Michael Stone… Again
Michael Stone is back. The Calgary Flames recently announced the re-signing of the 32-year-old defenseman to his fourth consecutive one-year, league-minimum contract. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Winnipeg has spent the last five seasons with the Flames, registering 38 points in 180 games. The team originally acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a third and fifth-round draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ 7 Keys to Winning the 2023 Stanley Cup
The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 season begins on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last year with a 37-35-10 record, they look to finish this season with one of the best records in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. This team has their eye on...
The Hockey Writers
4 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey
There have been many changes leading up to the start of the Winnipeg Jets‘ season, but one thing that remains the same is Josh Morrissey in a Jets jersey. After being drafted 13th overall in 2013 to the Jets, he’s become a household name for the franchise. Maybe the number 13 isn’t so unlucky after all.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospects Report: McDonough, Lockhart & More
Welcome to the first Vancouver Canucks Prospects Report of the 2022-23 season. In this edition, we will be sticking to prospects in North America as the NCAA and Canadian Hockey League (CHL) have begun their campaigns in earnest. We begin with Aidan McDonough and Jackson Dorrington at Northeastern who have both started their respective senior and freshman years with a bang.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have to Reverse Last Season’s Trend of Allowing First Goal
The Edmonton Oilers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks and the start wasn’t what they were hoping for. In a highly anticipated season where the Oilers’ goal is to push further and make it to the Stanley Cup Final, they didn’t look like a team ready to start the long journey.
The Hockey Writers
4 Blue Jackets Who Can Step up During Laine’s Injury Absence
The highly anticipated on-ice pairing of wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine will have to wait a few more weeks. The duo played roughly a period and a half together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday before Laine left with an upper-body injury, which was later classified as an elbow sprain.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Believe in Myers After Defensive Losses
From the moment of his acquisition, it seemed clear that the Tampa Bay Lightning had a plan for Philippe Myers. While many believed that the 6-foot-5 defenseman was destined to be bought out since his contract allowed for some creative accounting that would actually give the Lightning a cap credit instead of a negative when bought out, Tampa Bay instead believed that the 25-year-old still had room to grow into his game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Most Likely to Compete for NHL Awards in 2022-23
With the regular season kicking off this week and tons of preseason predictions floating around, I thought I’d take a look at which members of the Detroit Red Wings organization have the best chance to compete for the major NHL Awards at the end of the season. Red Wings...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Hellebuyck, Scheifele & Opening Win vs. Rangers
Welcome to the second installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. Only one game was played, but the Jets had no shortage of storylines going into...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Ink Barzal to Maybe the Most Crucial Deal in Team History
On Monday, Mathew Barzal signed an 8-year, $73.2 million contract extension with the New York Islanders. On the surface, it looks like a standard piece of business – sign a franchise player to a market-value contract. For the Islanders, it is way more important than that. For years, they have played little brother to just about everyone in the league. Whether it was John Tavares, Johnny Gaudreau, or Artemi Panarin, the Islanders were a second or third choice, even for a player they drafted. Mathew Barzal has now changed that.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Scheifele Will Score 100 Points this Season
Mark Scheifele will, for the first time in his career, hit the 100-point plateau. I know it’s a bold statement, maybe even borderline ridiculous, so please feel free to agree or disagree. I do enjoy the feedback or, in this case, mockery. Barring injury, COVID-19 or suspension, all factors that reduced his games played played last season, Scheifele will hit the century mark this season.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Season Opener Preview: Philadelphia Flyers
Tonight is Game 1 of 82 for the New Jersey Devils. Yesterday, the team practiced at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House before hitting the road and traveling down I-95 to face the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach Lindy Ruff’s team had a successful preseason finishing with a record of 5-2-0. The Devils...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Tavares, Kampf, ZAR & Malgin
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the winless Ottawa Senators tonight. At stake for the Senators is the quest for their first win. At stake for the Maple Leafs is their second straight win and a chance for a bit of redemption. Say what you like – as in, it...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Path to 2023 Playoff Berth
The lowest point total that made the playoffs for the Eastern Conference last season was an even 100. The Washington Capitals had something of a stranglehold on that spot, with the next closest team being the New York Islanders with 84 points. While the Ottawa Senators measurably improved this offseason, there should be no major regressions at the top of the league. Competitive teams kept their core together, and only really lower-ranked teams saw big negative changes. Given the changes that happened, we can assume that 100 points in the East should guarantee a wildcard spot again this year. After finishing last year with just 73 points, what does a path to playoffs look like for a refreshed Senators squad?
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Mahura, Bieksa & More
The 2022-23 NHL season is now underway, with the Anaheim Ducks getting their season going on Oct. 12 in their home opener. A win to start off their season was exactly what they needed as they now embark on a five-game road trip. Mahura Claimed Off Waivers. Josh Mahura’s career...
Comments / 0