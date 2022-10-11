Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens were keenly interested in a player that hit waivers recently, but couldn’t make the money work. Meanwhile, there is also talk in Montreal about what Cole Caufield could earn on his next contract. The Ottawa Senators...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
The Hockey Writers
3 Unexpected Trade Targets For Oilers This Season
If the Edmonton Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders this season — which many insiders have pegged the Oilers to be — it’s likely they’ll be adding at the NHL Trade Deadline. Salary cap issues will obviously play their role but GM Ken Holland will head into the deadline as a buyer and the typical names that get mentioned in the rumor mill will be connected to the franchise. But, are there unexpected names the team might want to look at?
The Hockey Writers
5 Longshots for the 2022-23 Hart Trophy
There is no higher individual honor in the National Hockey League than the Hart Trophy. Chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” it has been the crowning achievement of all of the game’s greatest superstars (including Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, and Gordie Howe, among others).
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Bring Back Michael Stone… Again
Michael Stone is back. The Calgary Flames recently announced the re-signing of the 32-year-old defenseman to his fourth consecutive one-year, league-minimum contract. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Winnipeg has spent the last five seasons with the Flames, registering 38 points in 180 games. The team originally acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a third and fifth-round draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Should Be Concerned With Grubauer’s Early Struggles
Despite being only two games into the regular season, critiques of Philipp Grubauer‘s first start of the year have begun to roll in. In a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on opening night, he allowed five goals on 27 shots. Grubauer’s play has been subject to scrutiny...
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Home Opener: The Highs and Lows
The stage was set for New Jersey Devils fans to have an enjoyable Saturday night at Prudential Center. It was the team’s home opener, and captain Nico Hischier was set to make his season debut as well as Vitek Vanecek who was acquired this past summer. It marked their...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones
The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season. Jordan Binnington. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Top 9 Forward Trade Targets
When the Calgary Flames announced that they had signed Sonny Milano to a professional tryout offer in mid-September, it appeared they had found the final piece to their puzzle in a top-nine forward with offensive skill. However, as we all know, the 26-year-old struggled throughout camp and was released prior to the conclusion of the preseason. As a result, that hunt continues on.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start
Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Scheifele Will Score 100 Points this Season
Mark Scheifele will, for the first time in his career, hit the 100-point plateau. I know it’s a bold statement, maybe even borderline ridiculous, so please feel free to agree or disagree. I do enjoy the feedback or, in this case, mockery. Barring injury, COVID-19 or suspension, all factors that reduced his games played played last season, Scheifele will hit the century mark this season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Hellebuyck, Scheifele & Opening Win vs. Rangers
Welcome to the second installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. Only one game was played, but the Jets had no shortage of storylines going into...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, Drouin, Mesar, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Carey Price receives a thunderous ovation during the home opener on Wednesday, Mike Matheson becomes the latest Habs’ defenceman to go down with an injury, and William Trudeau has signed his entry-level contract. Plus, both Logan Mailloux and...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Tavares, Kampf, ZAR & Malgin
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the winless Ottawa Senators tonight. At stake for the Senators is the quest for their first win. At stake for the Maple Leafs is their second straight win and a chance for a bit of redemption. Say what you like – as in, it...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Rookie Spotlight: Jakub Lauko
With the start of the new season comes the NHL debuts of young hockey players all around the league. During the Boston Bruins’ first game in Washington, DC against the Washington Capitals, rookie Jakub Lauko made his NHL debut. Going into this past summer, it was obvious the Bruins...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Believe in Myers After Defensive Losses
From the moment of his acquisition, it seemed clear that the Tampa Bay Lightning had a plan for Philippe Myers. While many believed that the 6-foot-5 defenseman was destined to be bought out since his contract allowed for some creative accounting that would actually give the Lightning a cap credit instead of a negative when bought out, Tampa Bay instead believed that the 25-year-old still had room to grow into his game.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Getting Production From Newcomers
The Boston Bruins are seeing immediate returns on investments when it comes to new faces in the lineup for the 2022-23 season. Three players who weren’t on the club last season, David Krejci, Pavel Zacha and AJ Greer, have all contributed on the scoresheet for the Bruins. In fact, Krejci is tied for first on the team in points with four, while Greer and Zacha are right behind with three points apiece each. Additionally, Greer is actually the team’s leading goal-scorer through two games after scoring two goals, including an empty-netter, in the Bruins’ 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
4 Blue Jackets Who Can Step up During Laine’s Injury Absence
The highly anticipated on-ice pairing of wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine will have to wait a few more weeks. The duo played roughly a period and a half together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday before Laine left with an upper-body injury, which was later classified as an elbow sprain.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Advantage Samsonov & Sandin’s New Job
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Commentary, we’ll look at the battle of the two goalies after a game each. Second, we’ll assess how well Rasmus Sandin is playing in quite a different role this season than before. Third, we’ll look at some surprising tough love distributed...
