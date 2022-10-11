The Boston Bruins are seeing immediate returns on investments when it comes to new faces in the lineup for the 2022-23 season. Three players who weren’t on the club last season, David Krejci, Pavel Zacha and AJ Greer, have all contributed on the scoresheet for the Bruins. In fact, Krejci is tied for first on the team in points with four, while Greer and Zacha are right behind with three points apiece each. Additionally, Greer is actually the team’s leading goal-scorer through two games after scoring two goals, including an empty-netter, in the Bruins’ 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO