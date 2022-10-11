Read full article on original website
WATCH: Tom Brady answers fan questions, gives life advice
Over 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady is obviously an endless source of football knowledge. But what about when it comes to life off the field?. Brady recently fielded questions from fans for the latest episode of his “Armchair QB” show, with topics ranging from fashion to relationships.
NFL・
Rob Gronkowski returns . . . to Fox Sports' NFL coverage
Rob Gronkowski is coming back to the NFL, but not quite the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were hoping. The Bucs’ former tight end is joining Fox Sports’ game-day coverage, both parties confirmed Saturday night. Gronk retired for the second time this past offseason, after two seasons with...
