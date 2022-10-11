Read full article on original website
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS
David Vassegh says Mookie Betts needs to be better than he's been over the past month if the Dodgers are going to be successful this postseason.
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yordan Alvarez gave fan who caught his home run an amazing birthday present
Yordan Alvarez gave rewarded the fan that caught his historic Game 2 ALDS home run ball. Yordan Alvarez is on top of the baseball world right now. His consecutive go-ahead homers in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners were historic. Alvarez...
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
Dodgers News: Tickets Sky Rocket As Dodger Fans Search For Petco Park Tickets Amid "LA Ban"
The Padres are doing whatever they can to limit ticket sales to only Padres fans
MLB
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
MLB
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
MLB
LA's historic season ends in NLDS heartbreak
SAN DIEGO – Back in March, with a roster filled with superstars, manager Dave Roberts volunteered a prediction. He guaranteed that the Dodgers were going to win the 2022 World Series. For six months, Roberts looked as if he would be right. The Dodgers set a franchise-record with 111...
MLB
1 year later, McCullers comes through in clincher again
SEATTLE -- Last October, Lance McCullers Jr. walked off the mound in Chicago after giving the Astros four shutout innings against the White Sox in a series-clinching win in Game 4 the American League Division Series. A flexor tendon injury in his right forearm suffered in that game halted his...
MLB
IKF 'disappointed' with missed chances at SS
CLEVELAND -- When Isiah Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 from the Twins, he was expected to be the club’s shortstop of the present, keeping the seat warm for the arrival of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, New York’s heralded prospects. Despite Volpe’s rise...
MLB
Mariners' postseason run ends after 18-inning duel
SEATTLE -- It was worth the agonizingly long wait. The sea of navy and teal stretched 47,690 strong, in tune with every pitch and sending roar after deafening roar throughout a venue that hasn’t experienced anything like this. Postseason baseball had been played within the walls of T-Mobile Park...
MLB
Another Oscar winner! Guardians walk off, take 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND -- Oscar Gonzalez knew he was going to win Saturday’s game, even when it seemed impossible. As Baseball Savant was calculating that Cleveland had a 4% chance of overcoming a two-run deficit with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Guardians’ dugout determined that it had a 100% chance of winning as long as Myles Straw reached base.
MLB
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 marathon
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
MLB
'Gut-wrenching ending' to G3 raises bullpen questions for Yanks
CLEVELAND -- The phone rang in the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning on Saturday evening as Wandy Peralta neared the end of his line, a two-run Yankees lead appearing more in jeopardy with each fatigued pitch. The voice crackled through the earpiece, identifying Clarke Schmidt as the choice to warm up. No one was more surprised than Clay Holmes.
MLB
Astros win 18-inning marathon to clinch 6th straight ALCS
SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
MLB
Phils knock out reigning-champ Braves, reach 1st NLCS since '10
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies just wanted to get in. See what happened? The Phillies beat the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, 8-3, to clinch their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2010. They blasted “Going Back to Cali” in the clubhouse as champagne sprayed everywhere, because they know they will fly to California on Sunday, though their final destination is yet to be determined. They sang “Dancing on My Own” after that, because that’s just what they do when they win.
