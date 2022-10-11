ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS

SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3

SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

LA's historic season ends in NLDS heartbreak

SAN DIEGO – Back in March, with a roster filled with superstars, manager Dave Roberts volunteered a prediction. He guaranteed that the Dodgers were going to win the 2022 World Series. For six months, Roberts looked as if he would be right. The Dodgers set a franchise-record with 111...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

1 year later, McCullers comes through in clincher again

SEATTLE -- Last October, Lance McCullers Jr. walked off the mound in Chicago after giving the Astros four shutout innings against the White Sox in a series-clinching win in Game 4 the American League Division Series. A flexor tendon injury in his right forearm suffered in that game halted his...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

IKF 'disappointed' with missed chances at SS

CLEVELAND -- When Isiah Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 from the Twins, he was expected to be the club’s shortstop of the present, keeping the seat warm for the arrival of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, New York’s heralded prospects. Despite Volpe’s rise...
MLB
MLB

Mariners' postseason run ends after 18-inning duel

SEATTLE -- It was worth the agonizingly long wait. The sea of navy and teal stretched 47,690 strong, in tune with every pitch and sending roar after deafening roar throughout a venue that hasn’t experienced anything like this. Postseason baseball had been played within the walls of T-Mobile Park...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Another Oscar winner! Guardians walk off, take 2-1 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND -- Oscar Gonzalez knew he was going to win Saturday’s game, even when it seemed impossible. As Baseball Savant was calculating that Cleveland had a 4% chance of overcoming a two-run deficit with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Guardians’ dugout determined that it had a 100% chance of winning as long as Myles Straw reached base.
MLB
MLB

8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 marathon

Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

'Gut-wrenching ending' to G3 raises bullpen questions for Yanks

CLEVELAND -- The phone rang in the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning on Saturday evening as Wandy Peralta neared the end of his line, a two-run Yankees lead appearing more in jeopardy with each fatigued pitch. The voice crackled through the earpiece, identifying Clarke Schmidt as the choice to warm up. No one was more surprised than Clay Holmes.
MLB
MLB

Astros win 18-inning marathon to clinch 6th straight ALCS

SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Phils knock out reigning-champ Braves, reach 1st NLCS since '10

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies just wanted to get in. See what happened? The Phillies beat the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, 8-3, to clinch their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2010. They blasted “Going Back to Cali” in the clubhouse as champagne sprayed everywhere, because they know they will fly to California on Sunday, though their final destination is yet to be determined. They sang “Dancing on My Own” after that, because that’s just what they do when they win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

